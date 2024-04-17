Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Even though Egypt and Morocco were not directly involved in the done strike launched by Iran on Israel, it prompted the Foreign Office to update its travel advice for British nationals. According to the latest information on the gov.uk website, the Foreign Office has advised: "On 13 April 2024 Iran carried out military action against Israel. Monitor this travel advice and other media as the situation is changing fast. Follow and contact FCDO travel on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram."

The Foreign Office has updated its travel advice for Morocco, issuing new cautions to British nationals. The update includes a stark warning: "On 13 April 2024 Iran carried out military action against Israel. Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Morocco. There is a high threat of terrorist attacks globally affecting UK interests and British nationals, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets. You should remain vigilant at all times."

The Foreign Office has updated its travel advice for Morocco and Egypt as the situation is “changing fast” after Iran’s attack on Israel. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Additionally, the risk associated with local sympathies towards extremist groups was underlined: "There is an increased threat linked to the number of Moroccans sympathetic or belonging to Daesh (formerly ISIL) and other extremist groups. Authorities regularly disrupt terrorist cells. While there have been no recent kidnappings of foreign nationals in Morocco, it cannot be ruled out."

Additionally, UK holidaymakers are urged to avoid North Sinai, South Sinai, the Hala'ib Triangle, the Ismailiyah Governorate east of the Suez Canal, and various parts of the Western Desert west of the Nile Valley and Nile Delta regions. The authorities stress the need for vigilance as there is a high global terror threat impacting British nationals.

The Foreign Office warns: “There is a high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British nationals, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets. You should remain vigilant at all times. Terrorism is a risk across Egypt, particularly in North Sinai. Attacks could be indiscriminate."

Egyptian officials have ramped up security around the country, revealing: "The authorities in Egypt have a significant security presence across the country, including armed security officers at important sites, critical infrastructure and road checkpoints. Extra measures are in place at tourist sites."