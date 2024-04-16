Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EasyJet has announced that it is suspending flights to and from Israel for six months following Iran’s missile and drone attack on the country on Saturday night (13 April). The airline said it will not resume its Israel operations before late October.

An easyJet spokesman said: “As a result of the continued evolving situation in Israel, easyJet has now taken the decision to suspend its flights to Tel Aviv for the remainder of the summer season until 27 October. Customers booked to fly on this route up this date are being offered options including a full refund.”

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place.

A spokesman for British Airways, which operates four daily return flights per week between Heathrow and Tel Aviv, said its flights are currently “continuing to operate as planned and we continue to monitor the situation.” Wizz Air announced it has resumed its flights to Tel Aviv today (Tuesday 15 April) after cancelling them on Sunday and Monday “following the ongoing escalation in the region”. The airline warned that “passengers may experience some schedule changes”.

EasyJet has announced that it is suspending flights to and from Israel for six months after Iran’s drone attack. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

A spokeswoman said: “The airline is closely monitoring the situation with the relevant authorities and keeping its passengers informed of all schedule changes.” She added: “The safety and security for our passengers, crew and aircraft remains our number one priority. We hope that normality comes back to the region soon.”

Israel reopened its airspace early on Sunday morning as did Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon. German airline group Lufthansa said that it had suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv, Erbil and Amman up to and including Monday, but said they would re-start on Tuesday. However, it said that flights to Beirut and Tehran would remain suspended until at least 18 April.

Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel in a retaliatory assault on Saturday night. The attack wounded a seven-year-old girl and caused minor damage at an Israeli military facility. Explosions were heard as air defences intercepted the projectiles.

