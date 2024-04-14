Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Flights have been cancelled and diverted due to airspace closures through the Middle East as Iran launched a retaliatory attack on Israel last night (Saturday 13 April). United Airlines called off its Newark to Tel Aviv flight on Saturday after Israel closed its airspace.

Jordan and Iraq also closed their airspace, according to Jordanian state-owned media news outlet Al Mamlaka. United said in a statement: “We are closely monitoring the situation and will make decisions on upcoming flights with a focus on the safety of our customers and crews.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United also cancelled its flight from Washington Dulles International Airport to Amman, Jordan on Saturday night “due to unrest in the Middle East” as well as cancelling its Newark to Dubai flight today (Sunday 14 April). It is not clear when flights would resume.

Flight-tracking site Flightradar24 said multiple flights bound for Tel Aviv and Amman had diverted on Saturday. Flights scheduled for today have also been cancelled.

Flights have been cancelled and diverted due to airspace closures after Iran launched missiles and drones on Israel in a retaliatory attack. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Israel’s El Al airline cancelled more than 20 Sunday flights. Two El Al flights headed for Israel from Thailand diverted to Bangkok. The carrier told passengers not to come to the airport until notified.

Emirates Airline cancelled its Dubai-Amman flight scheduled for Sunday. The airline said: "Emirates advises customers departing or arriving at Dubai International Airport to check their flight status on emirates.com for the latest information regarding their flights.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Air France’s Israel service was cancelled for Sunday and British Airways cancelled its two flights to Tel Aviv on Sunday. Lufthansa airline also cancelled its service to Israel.

Australia's Qantas Airways said on Saturday it had temporarily rerouted flights between Perth and London on concerns about the Middle East, as expectations rose of an attack by Iran on Israel. Qantas said no flights between Perth, the capital of Western Australia state, and London had been paused or cancelled but that flights on the route were operating on an adjusted flight path via Singapore.

Last night Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel in a retaliatory assault. It is Iran’s first direct attack on Israeli territory, setting off air rad cities across Israel including Tel Aviv and West Jerusalem.

The attack wounded a seven-year-old girl and caused minor damage at an Israeli military facility. Explosions were heard as air defences intercepted the projectiles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad