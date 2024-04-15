Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EasyJet and Wizz Air have cancelled flights to Tel Aviv after Iran's attack on Israel over the weekend. EasyJet has suspended operations to and from Tel Aviv airport following Iran’s first ever military assault on Israel on Saturday (13 April).

According to the Sun, easyJet says it has taken the decision to temporarily pause operations to and from Tel Aviv until April 21. A spokesman said: “Customers on affected flights have been contacted directly via SMS and email via the details provided at the time of booking. The safety and security of our passengers and crew is always easyJet’s highest priority.”

News agency PA is also reporting that Wizz Air has cancelled all flights to and from Tel Aviv on Saturday through Monday. A spokesman said: "The airline will resume flights as of Tuesday, 16th April, however passengers may experience some schedule changes. The airline is closely monitoring the situation with the relevant authorities and keeping its passengers informed of all schedule changes.

"All passengers affected by the schedule changes will be provided with rebooking or refund options. The safety and security for our passengers, crew, and aircraft remains our number one priority. We hope that normality comes back to the region soon."

Airlines have cancelled flights to Tel Aviv after Iran’s first every military attack on Israel. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Air Canada warned of long delays and cancellations on its Israel flights, and cancelled flights to Tel Aviv on Monday and Tuesday (16 April). While KLM also cancelled all flights to and from Tel Aviv until Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Dutch arm of Air France KLM has announced.

Israel reopened its airspace early on Sunday morning as did Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon. German airline group Lufthansa said that it had suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv, Erbil and Amman up to and including Monday, but said they would re-start on Tuesday. However, it said that flights to Beirut and Tehran would remain suspended until at least 18 April.

British Airways said there would be a flight to Tel Aviv on Monday, but added it was keeping the situation under review. Virgin Atlantic said: "We are not currently overflying Iraq, Iran, or Israel, but we continue to monitor the situation for any potential impact on our operations. The safety and security of our customers and people is paramount and always will be. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to customers by slightly longer flight times."

Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel in a retaliatory assault on Saturday night. The attack wounded a seven-year-old girl and caused minor damage at an Israeli military facility. Explosions were heard as air defences intercepted the projectiles.