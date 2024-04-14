Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UK Foreign Office has updated its travel advice for UK tourists who are heading to Egypt and Dubai as tensions between Israel and Iran rise. The Foreign Office update warns: "There is rising tension between Iran and Israel. Any military action could escalate quickly and could pose risks for the wider region. If you are in the region, or considering travel to the region, monitor news updates and continue to check FCDO travel advice for updates."

It comes as Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones on Israel last night (Saturday 13 April) in a retaliatory attack. .It is Iran’s first direct attack on Israeli territory, setting off air rad cities across Israel including Tel Aviv and West Jerusalem last night (Saturday 13 April).

The attack wounded a seven-year-old girl and caused minor damage at an Israeli military facility. Explosions were heard as air defences intercepted the projectiles.

The Israeli military said the Iranian salvo consisted of more than 300 “killer drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles”, but that 99 percent were intercepted with help from forces from France, the United Kingdom and the United States. British RAF Typhoons are understood to have been involved in shooting down Iranian drones over Syria and Iraq overnight, defence sources have indicated, with confirmation expected in a statement from the Ministry of Defence later.

The Foreign Office has updated its travel advice for UK tourists heading to Egypt and Dubai as tensions between Israel and Iran escalate. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

The Foreign Office updated its warning for Egypt creating a new section ‘Iranian military activity against Israel’. It says: “On 13 April 2024 Iran carried out military action against Israel. Monitor this travel advice and other media as the situation is changing fast. Follow and contact FCDO travel on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. You can also get email notifications when this travel advice is updated.”

The UK Foreign Office has warned Brits heading abroad about travel to 18 destinations - including Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Dubai, Morocco, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, and Tunisia. The warning also extends to Bahrain, Kuwait, Libya, Yemen, Qatar, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Jordan, Oman, and Lebanon are all affected by the fresh update from the UK Foreign Office.

