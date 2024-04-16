Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Foreign Office has issued new travel advice to UK holidaymakers heading to a popular holiday destination this summer. The government has updated its website warning to travellers heading to Greece, urging them to take extra care.

The Foreign Office has issued a warning about LGBT+ attitudes in the holiday destination warning that “public attitudes towards same-sex sexual activity vary throughout the country”. The warning read: “Same-sex sexual relations are legal in Greece and civil unions between same-sex couples have been legal since 2015 and same-sex marriage was legalised in February 2024. The age of consent in Greece is 15, this applies to partners of both the same sex and opposite sex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Transgender people are able to change their legal gender. Anti-discrimination and hate speech laws apply to gender identity.”

The warning adds: “Public attitudes towards same-sex sexual activity vary throughout the country; showing affection in public by same-sex couples may be frowned upon, especially in rural areas. Attitudes are generally much more welcoming in Athens and on many Greek islands, particularly on Lesvos, Mykonos and Skiathos. See our information and advice page for the LGBT+ community before you travel.”

The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for Greece urging UK holidaymakers to take extra care when visiting this summer. (Photo: Getty Images)

The warning comes despite Greece recently legalising same-sex marriage and adoption – becoming the first country with a Christian Orthodox majority to do so. According to a study by The LGBTQ+ Danger Index in 2020 which listed the safest LGBTQ+-friendly countries to visit, Sweden came out on top. Behind it were Canada, Norway, Portugal, Belgium and the UK.

The Foreign Office also warned that UK tourists need to take extra care because they might be targeted in terror attacks. It said: “There is a high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British nationals, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets. You should remain vigilant at all times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad