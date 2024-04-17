Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fashion collaborations are the perfect way for expensive designer brands to partner with more affordable high street retailers. Over the years we have seen Mugler x H&M, Barbie x Zara and in the next few days Victoria Beckham will launch her new clothing line with Mango.

Crocs teaming up with crisp brand Pringles was definitely not on our 2024 bingo card. Yes, you read that right, love them or hate them, the shoe brand Crocs is partnering with Pringles to launch three limited edition designs.

The Pringles x Crocs Classic Crush Boots £115 features a special holster to hold your beloved snacks. The boots are already loved by Hollywood celebrities including Ashley Simpson and her husband Evan Ross who were spotted wearing them at Coachella. Plus Meghan Trainor's bestie Chris Olsen who shared a video testing out the new boots on Instagram.

The other designs include the Crocs Classic Clog £65 in your favourite Pringle crisps flavour colours and the Classic Croc Slider £45. If that’s not enough then you can also treat yourself to the five pack of Crocs Jibbitz £20 which feature the Pringles logo and mini Pringles tubes.

According to the Daily Star Matias Infante, vice president of global brand partnerships and energy for Crocs, said: “This partnership seamlessly combines the flavour-packed world of Pringles with the iconic comfort DNA of Crocs. We're thrilled to partner with the team at Pringles to come up with new and innovative ways to ignite our communities and excite our fans.”

Crocs recently launched another collaboration with luxury fashion designer Simone Rocha. The bejewelled designs launched on April 10 with prices ranging from £170 up to £270 instantly sold out.

As a lifestyle writer and fashion lover I am still yet to wear a single pair of Crocs. No matter how many designer collaborations they launch I will not be swayed by the Crocs trend.