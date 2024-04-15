Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It doesn’t matter if you are a newbie to makeup foundation or a regular user, sometimes choosing the right product for your skin can be overwhelming. We all want flawless glowing skin and after you have mastered your glowy skincare regimen makeup foundation and concealer are your next step.

This week on Style Solutions Associate Editor Marina Licht asks Lifestyle reporter and beauty expert Natalie Dixon all the makeup questions you need answers to, so lets dive right in.

How to choose the right foundation for your skin?

Despite what you may have been told for many years, do not test foundation products on the back of your hand. To easily find your perfect colour match, test out three different colours along your jawline.

You will find that one is too dark, one too light and just like Goldilocks there will be one foundation that is ‘just right’. The perfect colour foundation should look like it has completely disappeared into your skin.

Matte full coverage vs Sheer luminous products

Makeup foundation is to enhance your natural beauty and even out your skin tone. It’s not meant to completely cover you like a mask. Full coverage is an option if you prefer a thick and heavy duty product that will mask all imperfections. But there is also the lighter foundations for a more natural look that is an option.

The main difference to be aware of is if you have oily skin I would recommend a matte foundation to avoid any unwanted shine. Whereas a luminous foundation is a barter choice for any one with dry skin that lacks that healthy glow we all want.

What is the best tool for applying foundation?

When it comes to applying foundation there is no ‘one size fits all’. It all depends on what you prefer and how much time you have. There are plenty of tools to try including; makeup foundation brush, beauty Blender sponge and even your fingertips.

Many professional makeup artists will say that a brush or blender are the better options however, even celebrities including Stacey Solomon have admitted to applying foundation and rubbing it in with their hands if they are pushed for time. There is no right or wrong way, I prefer to apply foundation with a brush because I don't like the feel of products on my hands and then I blend with a damp sponge.

Is high end better than budget?

The good news is that budget brands are just as good a high end and with so many dupes around you only need to spend what you can afford on foundation. From luxury brands such as Charlotte Tilbury and Estée Lauder to the more affordable Revolution and Rimmel there is a brand for everyone’s budget.

When should you use concealer?

Concealer is one of the most versatile products to use on your face but let's just say can also be a very misunderstood product. Concealer can be used to hide dark under eyes, cover up spots, contour your face and even a lip colour - it was very popular in the 90s.

When choosing the right colour of concealer, pick a shade that is one shade lighter than your foundation. You don't want a colour that is too light as this will highlight the imperfections that you are trying to cover up.

Should you change products as you age?

Absolutely! Just like your skincare regimen and products need to change as you age your foundation and makeup routine will need updating too. Products that you use in your 20s will definitely be too thick and drying on your skin compared to when you are in your 30s, 40s and 50s.

That goes for your concealer too, you don't want products that will sit in your pores or any fine lines as this will highlight any imperfections and not give you the youthful glowing look you are going for.

