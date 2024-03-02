Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For years we have looked for hair inspiration from the A-List celebrities and now is no different. Celebrities always have expensive looking hair but the good news is that you don't need a personal hairstylist on hand you just need the right products.

There are plenty of products to choose from - if not too many sometimes so we have made it really simple pairing the new hair trend with the one affordable product you need to easily get the look at home. This week on Style Solutions Associate Editor Marina Licht and Lifestyle Reporter Natalie Dixon discussed the new hair trends that celebs are loving.

Rom-Com Bob

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just like the Rom-Com fashion style the look is all about those much loved Y2K movies. Think Reese Witherspoon in Sweet Home Alabama. The haircut is a jaw-skimming bob haircut that has taped edges to create texture. For this look you will need to use heated appliances so you will need to use something to protect it such as the Color Wow DreamCoat Supernatural Spray £27 which will shield your hair from heat damage and humidity.

Stretched Lob

Alexa Chung has been wearing her hair in a Lob (long-bob) hairstyle for years. But the stretched Lob is slightly different. Whereas the lob is a blunt style cut to the collarbone, the stretched lob is about an inch longer so that when the hair is dried and waved it will sit just below the collarbone. To add texture to your waves when the hair is dry, my favourite is the Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray £19.45. Simply mist over hair and rough up with hands.

Style Solutions: New Hair Trends and the best haircare products to use. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Strawberry Blonde

This hair colour is perfect for anyone wanting to tone down bleached hair or just want to add a hint of colour. Nicole Kidman is the perfect example of strawberry Blonde. It’s not quite as red as Emma Stone or Julianne Moore. The colour just has that hint of natural reddish tone.

The secret to making your hair colour last longer is by using a moisturising shampoo and conditioner. If your hair is coloured and you use a lot of heat then you most likely have dry and damaged hair. Don’t waste your time with colour saving shampoo, focus your attention on getting healthy glossy hair and your colour will look better for longer. I love L'Oreal Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Acid Shampoo and Conditioner both £6 each.

Expensive Brunette

Advertisement

Advertisement

Don’t be scared by the name of this colour trend, expensive just means when you look at the colour it oozes richness. The look is all about gorgeous chocolate and espresso toned hair. I previously said it's the new colour trend for spring 2024 and now it seems all the celebrities are opting for darker locks right now - Hailey Bieber, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Selena Gomez have all gone over to the dark side.

Again for this look the product that will keep your hair looking expensive is the Olaplex No 3 Hair Perfector £28. The product works by fixing broken bonds inside your hair. Use it as a weekly treatment.

Extra Hair Care product buys for unbelievable hair

When it comes to any hair you want it to look super glossy, shiny and nourished so for that I highly recommended the Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Intensive Treatment £30.60. I can’t live without my Color Wow Dream Cocktail Kale £25 to help combat breakage and System Professional Luxe Oil Reconstructive Elixir £12.99. All hair game-changers, you can thank me later.