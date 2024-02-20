Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I know, I know technically it’s still winter but March is just a few weeks away and with the tiniest glimpse of sunshine, I’ve already started to get into the spirit of Spring. When it comes to Spring, when it comes to hair colours, usually you tend to think lighter and brighter is best. However, this year we will be seeing a much more darker shade taking over our social media feeds.

The biggest hair colour trend for Spring will be Chocolate brown hair (boom mind blow). Yep in complete contrast to the honey highlights or bleached scalps, the number one colour to ask your stylist this season is chocolate brunette. The expensive looking shiny, rich and glossy tones of brunette hair is the key to getting this trend right and the celebs are already fans.

Hailey Bieber recently showcased her new long brunette locks at the Super Bowl. Fashion influencer Valentina Ferragni ditched the blonde in favour of a chocolate brown shade. Selena Gomez appears to be moving away from the blonde streaks and opting for a more natural colour. Along with bestie Nicola Peltz Beckham who also scrapped the blonde hair and retuned to brunette.

Back here in the UK Loose Women star Katie Piper recently went under a huge hair transformation as she ditched the blonde for darker hair.

Hailey Bieber recently showcased her new long brunette locks at the Super Bowl (Getty)

What do you need to book an appointment for?

If you are feeling brave and ready for a hair colour overhaul, then this is what you need to book in for. Semi-permanent hair colour - this will give the highest amount of shine and condition to your hair leaving it looking super glossy. Don’t forget to ask to trim the ends trim (even if you're growing your hair) to make sure the ends of your hair look healthy and finish with a blow dry.

How to maintain brunette hair colour?

There are so many hair products and brands out there to choose from it can become overwhelming. However, to maintain your freshly coloured brunette hair the secret is moisture.

Hair colour will fade quickly if you have dry, damaged or over-processed hair. Lock in moisture and your colour with a moisturising shampoo and conditioner such as L'Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Shampoo and Conditioner Duo £32.40.