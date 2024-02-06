Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nicola Peltz Beckham's new movie Lola is set to be released in cinemas. The wife of David and Victoria’s eldest son Brooklyn Beckham will make her directorial debut. Nicola Peltz Beckham,29, has also written the screenplay and will star as the title character Lola James in the film.

Whilst the Beckhams join forces with Uber Eats for Super Bowl advertisement and pop-up restaurant, Nicola Pelt Beckham is out there making movies. On Sunday evening Nicola - who is the daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz - put on a cosy display as she was joined by her husband, mother-in-law, BFF Selena Gomez and Tesla CEO Elon Musk also attended the film premiere in LA.

Nicola Peltz Beckham has starred in drama series Bates Motel and Tessa Yeager in the film Transformers: Age of Extinction but now she makes the move into directing her own movie. If the trailer is anything to go buy this looks like it could be the best thing Nicola Peltz Beckham has ever done and may well be the start of a very successful directing career.

What is the new movie Lola About?

The Indie movie Lola is set in 2022 and tells the story of 19-year old Lola James. According to IMBD Lola James works as a stripper to save enough money to get her little brother, Arlo, out of their toxic home. Arlo keeps her hopeful, until one tragic night, when her whole world gets uprooted. From that moment on, nothing will ever be the same.

Who is starring in Lola?

Nicola Peltz Beckham will take on the lead role as Lola with ‘The Watcher’ actor Luke David Blumm starring as her younger brother Arlo. Actress Virginia Madsen will play Mona and Nicola’s real life brother will play Frankie. Stephaine Erb, Raven Goodwin, Richie Merritt, and Trevor Long also feature in the movie.

Is there a trailer for Lola?

Is the Nicola Peltz Beckham movie Lola based on a true story?

No. Nicola Peltz Beckham wrote the screenplay for the movie which she has been working on for the past six years.

Who directs and produced the movie?

Nicola Peltz Beckham takes the reins as director for the movie and it is produced by Will McCance and executive producers Ryan Kirby and Robert Benun.

Run Time

1 hour 24 minutes

When will Lola be released in cinemas?

Lola is released in US cinemas on February 9 2024, with a UK release date as of yet confirmed.