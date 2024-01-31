Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With a joint wealth, according to the Sunday Times Rich List, of $514 million, most might think that would probably tide them over for the foreseeable, but the way young Brooklyn is burning through careers - and presumably cash in the process - they are probably wise to err on the side of caution. The earning potential for celebrities appearing in a Superbowl ad has, in recent years, been anything from $500,000 to $2 million which mummy and daddy Beckham could now put towards a new show for their dithering nepo-baby - in fact, he could have that spent pretty quickly if it’s anything like his doomed Facebook production, Cookin’ With Brooklyn, reported to have cost $100,000 an episode to make.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet, considering the vast sums of cash on offer, it seems a pity then, that the consumer seems to be on the receiving end of something rather lacklustre and half-arsed. Take Brooklyn’s pop-up eaterie - he wasn’t actually cooking the food, he had, apparently, left his chefs in charge of recreating his specially devised menu. Perhaps there-in lay the talent? Was there some real culinary flair to be found there? Well, no. Brooklyn had chosen a starter from the local Chinese, a main from the Indian and a sandwich you will find gracing the chalkboard of any greasy spoon you care to step into. Oh, and some deep fried cauliflower to keep the vegans quiet. But he did put it all in fancy looking bags.

David Beckham's Netflix documentary was released in October. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Which leads me to the advert. Attempts at comedy were made - witty nods to the Netflix doc abound - but the wooden delivery and motionless features of Mr and Mrs Becks left the whole thing falling rather flat. For the amount of money dished out, they could have opted for ‘real’ performers being genuinely amusing, but sadly they did not.

It seems bizarre to live in a world where chefs who don’t cook and actors who can’t act are paid mounds of cash to do the job of someone who is actually talented in those areas. I can only implore Posh and Becks to stay in their lane and keep doing the things they are clearly very talented at - they have built quite the empire off the back of it.