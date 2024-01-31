Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham are the latest celebrities to star in a Super Bowl advertisement. The couple shared a clip on Instagram where they appear to poke fun at themselves whilst recreating the “Be Honest” meme that went viral from his Netflix documentary ‘Beckham’.

In their Super Bowl debut, Victoria can be seen wearing a white T-shirt with the slogan “My dad had a Rolls Royce” £110 from her self titled fashion label as she explains “So David and I are gonna be in a little commercial..” David just like in his documentary pokes his head round the corner and says “Be honest…be honest”.

The pair go on to explain that it’s “it’s a big commercial” then jokingly say that it will be shown during a “big, baseball game” or “Oh was it the Hockey Bowl?” They also reveal that the celebrity also featuring in the commercial will be none other than “Jessica [Jennifer] Aniston” who they both admit they love.

At the end of the video the text across the screen reads “Whatever you forget this Sunday, remember Uber Eats.” reminding fans to order through the app whilst watching the biggest American football game.

It seems the Beckham brand just can’t get enough of the food delivery company right now. Just last week eldest son Brooklyn Beckham opened a pop-up restaurant in collaboration with Uber Eats. The price of the deal has not been revealed however, the menu featured five dishes costing from just £10 each, selling over two nights and it appears to have been a success.

How much did David and Victoria Beckham get paid for the Super Bowl ad?

Multiple sources have reported the average cost of a 30-second ad for the 2024 Super Bowl will be between $4.5 million and $7 million according to the Mail Online. But that’s just the cost to make the ad - over the past few years stars have earned anything from $500,00 to $2 million depending on the advertiser and the celebrity. Either way a 30-second Super Bowl ad is definitely worth doing for the pay check.