David Beckham's new Netflix documentary 'BECKHAM' is available to watch from October 4

It was a Beckham family affair at the Netflix premiere for David Beckham’s new documentary in London on Tuesday evening (October 3).

The star of the show arrived with wife Victoria Beckham and their four children and their partners. David’s parents Ted and Sandra, who feature in the series were also seen walking the red carpet. Celebrity pals Anna Wintour, James Corden and Louis Theroux also attended the first screening of BECKHAM.

Who are David Beckham’s children?

David and Victoria Beckham have four children Brooklyn Joseph Beckham, 24, Romeo James Beckham, 21, Cruz David Beckham, 18, and Harper Seven Beckham, 12.

What do David Beckham’s children do for a living?

Eldest son Brooklyn has had a few career changes over recent years. He started out wanting to be a photographer but has now gone in the direction of becoming a chef. He shares his cooking videos on YouTube that usually involve luxury ingredients.

Romeo Beckham appears to be the only one following in daddy's footsteps of becoming a professional footballer. He is currently playing for Brentford F.C under 21’s.

Cruz Beckham on the other hand is following in his mother’s footsteps and focusing on his singing career - once upon a time Victoria Beckham had a successful singing career with the Spice Girls before becoming a fashion designer - He often shares pics of himself in the recording studio and playing guitar.

Harper Beckham is still at school but is usually spotted on the front row at her mother’s fashion shows so she may well go on to have a career in fashion.

Who are David Beckham’s children in relationships with?

Brooklyn Beckham married American actress Nicola Peltz-Beckham in 2022. She is the daughter of American billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and Fashion model Claudia Heffner Peltz. Brooklyn and Nicola married in a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida with over 600 guests.

Romeo Beckham is currently dating British model Mia Reagan. The couple have been dating since 2019 but split in 2022 due to distance. However, much to fans' delight they soon got back together after just five months. In 2022 Mia collaborated with the former Spice Girl on a denim range for the Victoria Beckham's fashion brand.

Cruz Beckham was last photographed with his girlfriend Tana Holding in the Glastonbury VIP area in June 2023. Although there doesn’t appear to be any pictures of them on his social media and she didn’t attend the Netflix premiere with him so they may have ended things.