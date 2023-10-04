David Beckham’s new Netflix documentary is available to watch from October 4

David Beckham’s new four-part Netflix documentary 'BECKHAM' has been released today (October 4). The series follows David Beckham's rise from humble beginnings living in East London to becoming a global football superstar including interviews with himself and family and football legends.

Over the years David Beckham,48, has had many different hairstyles which have now become synonymous with the superstar. In the early days of his football career David Beckham fashioned the nineties floppy curtain hairstyle. He has gone from a fully shaved head to longer styles, but there were some questionable hairstyle choices.

There was the trend setting man-bun, the iconic mohawk and even the cornrow hairstyle. According to The Mirror during an interview with Ben Winston at St John’s Wood Synagogue in North London, David Bckham revealed that the cornrows was the one hairstyle he regretted. He admitted that he agreed to have them done without actually knowing what they looked like.

The former Manchester United player previously explained: “We were there with family and one of Victoria’s friends who is a hairdresser. I asked if she could do something with my hair and she said, ‘Do you want cornrows?’ and I said, ‘Yeah. I don’t know what they are. But yeah”

“I got to meet the great Nelson Mandela. And the picture that I’ve got of Nelson Mandela is me holding his hand with cornrows in my hair. That’s my only regret.”

Has David Beckham had a hair transplant?

David Beckham has never revealed whether or not he has had a hair transplant unlike his former England team mate Wayne Rooney who admitted to having the procedure done in 2011.

Rumours that David Beckham had undergone a hair transplant began back in 2018 when he was photographed with a shorter hairstyle that appeared to be thinning.

According to experts at the Wimpole Clinic Harley Street, London they say: “It’s not easy to tell. While David is certainly seeing hair thinning across his scalp, his frontal hairline has changed only marginally since his early 20s. This type of hair loss is easy to hide with hair thickening sprays, so perhaps he’s just a master of disguise.”

“If David Beckham hasn’t had a hair transplant, hair fibres are almost certainly behind his hair glow-up. These minuscule fibres use a static charge to cling to your existing hairs, creating a naturally thick look. ”