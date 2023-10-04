Brooklyn Beckham was accompanied by his wife Nicola Peltz to the premiere of David Beckham’s Netflix documentary in London

It was certainly a family affair (which was to be expected) for David Beckham at the the premiere of his documentary, which took place at The Curzon in London’s Mayfair on the 2nd October, 2023. He was joined by his wife Victoria, his oldest son Brooklyn, 24 (and his wife Nicola Peltz), Romeo, 21 (who was accompanied by girlfriend Mia Regan), Cruz and daughter Harper.

David’s parents Sandra and Ted were also at the premiere, as well as Victoria’s parents Jackie and Tony Adams. Aside from family, there were a host of other A-list names, including Anna Wintour, Victoria’s former Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton, James Corden and Gary Neville (who was David Beckham’s best man at his wedding).

Although Brooklyn Beckham looked very happy to pose for photographs at the premiere with wife Nicola, there of course has been reported feuds between the couple and the Beckham family. The Mirror reported in September of this year that Brooklyn and Nicola “tried to repair some of the resurfacing tension by finally going to see Inter Miami in action after snubbing a number of invites.”

There was also alleged tension between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz after she married Brooklyn in 2021. At the time, it was thought that she was set to wear a bridal gown designed by Victoria Beckham, but instead chose a Valentino dress.

Despite all the ‘alleged tensions’ Brooklyn has in the past been incredibly close to both his parents. However, one thing that cannot be underestimated is how difficult it must be for him to forge his own career path away from his parents and of course the ‘Beckham Brand.’

Unfortunately for Brooklyn Beckham, his ‘career’ doesn't seem to be going to plan at present. Over the years, he has tried his hand at being a barista, photographer, footballer, model and chef. Brooklyn has of course been labelled a ‘nepo kid’ as not many people get the opportunity to publish a photography book at the age of 18, which is what Brooklyn did.

‘What I See’ was the name of Brooklyn’s debut photography book and captured glimpses into their home life, including a photograph of younger sister Harper drawing. Unfortunately for Brooklyn, reactions to his book on social media were not positive. One said on X: “Huge fan of Brooklyn’s terrible photographs and even worse captions,” whilst another one said: “Brookyn Beckham, ‘photographer.”

Brooklyn was also ‘lucky’ enough to get an internship with the iconic photographer Rankin but The Sun reported in July 2019 that he “has left his colleagues stunned by his lack of basic skills. Brooklyn has struggled with even the easiest jobs and is having to be treated like a total novice.”

As well as releasing a photography book and landing an internship with Rankin, at the age of 17, Brooklyn Beckham was handed the ‘golden opportunity’ of shooting Burberry’s fragrance campaign.

When Brooklyn Beckham’s younger brother Romeo signed for Brentford FC, he sent a touching message of support to him and said: “Well done lil bro x.” Brooklyn originally was playing for Arsenal’s Academy at the age of 15, but unfortunately did not end up becoming a professional footballer.

In recent years, Brooklyn has attempted a new ‘culinary career’ but again, this hasn’t been well received. In January 2023, Victoria and David Beckham’s oldest son Brooklyn was criticised heavily for landing a slot on The Late Late Show to showcase his cooking skills (without having any professional training).

Brooklyn, who is believed to have developed a passion for cooking during lockdown, has also ‘come under fire’ for his online ‘Cookin’ With Brooklyn’ series, the Daily Mail reported that the series “saw him enlist a 62-person crew at the eye-watering cost of $100,000 to film him making a sandwich.”