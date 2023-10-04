The ‘Succession’ actor returns to the documentary format - having already won a Best Documentary Oscar for ‘The Cove.’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

How did Waystar Royco’s PR guru end up helming a docu-series on one of England’s most celebrated football (soccer for our US readers) players? It turns out that, for ‘Beckham’ director and ‘Succession’ star Fisher Stevens, it’s not what you know, it’s who you know - and serendipity has a lot to account for also.

Speaking to Esquire earlier this week, Stevens’ revealed that it was a casual meeting between Fisher Stevens and his friend Leonardo DiCaprio that led to him getting involved in the Netflix docuseries. DiCaprio, who had previously collaborated with Fisher on the climate change documentary ‘Before the Flood,’ recommended him as the ideal director for the project.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I love football, but I got into it the year Beckham left for Madrid,” Stevens admits. “So I didn't really know about how great he was,” Stevens said. “I didn't know much other than that he was really pretty, had a beautiful wife, and sold a lot of products.”

His curiosity grew as he engaged in conversations about football on the set of ‘Succession’ with who we can only determine could be British actors Brian Cox and Matthew Macfayden. Their insights into Beckham's legacy intrigued him, prompting him to delve deeper into researching the football icon.

Beckham's choice to hire Fisher reflected his desire for a fresh perspective, unburdened by what he felt could be ‘British biases’ and a commitment to an authentic portrayal. Fisher maintained creative control throughout the project, ensuring that it wouldn't become a promotional piece for Beckham. He emphasizes, "I constantly had to make sure I wasn't making a branded Beckham film."

“I want him to think that I painted a fair, honest portrait of who he is—and that I made a movie that’s f***ing exciting and that people want to see. Because David doesn't f*** around. He wants everything to be perfect. He wants a good movie.

Who is Fisher Stevens?

David Beckham and Fisher Stevens attend the Netflix 'Beckham' UK Premiere at The Curzon Mayfair on October 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Born in Chicago on November 27 1963, Fisher Stevens (Steven Fisher to his family) spent his formative years in the Chicago area but after his parents divorced when he was 13, moved to New York City with his mother. It was in New York that he embarked on his acting journey. At just 16 years old, Fisher landed his first film role in the horror film 'The Burning.' He initially attended New York University but decided to pursue acting full-time, adopting the stage name 'Fisher Stevens' upon joining the Screen Actors Guild due to existing actors named 'Steven Fisher.'

Stevens' acting career boasts an impressive array of roles in both film and television. Notable film appearances include his controversial portrayal of Ben Jabituya/Jahveri in 'Short Circuit' and its sequel 'Short Circuit 2.’ He has also starred in films like 'Reversal of Fortune,’ 'Bob Roberts,’ 'Hackers,’ and 'Hail, Caesar!' Fisher's collaborations with acclaimed director Wes Anderson include roles in 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' (2014), 'Isle of Dogs,’ 'The French Dispatch' and 'Asteroid City.’

His television work has been equally as eclectic, taking on diverse roles such as Chuck Fishman in CBS's 'Early Edition,' Marvin Gerard on NBC's 'The Blacklist,' Gabriel Kovac in CBS's 'The Good Fight,’ and most recently as Hugo Baker in HBO's critically acclaimed drama series 'Succession.#

Beyond film and television, Fisher Stevens has had a substantial presence on Broadway and off-Broadway stages for nearly three decades. In 1988, he appeared alongside John Leguizamo in a production of 'A Midsummer Night's Dream,' where he played Demetrius. His Broadway performances include roles in 'Torch Song Trilogy,’ 'Carousel' and 'Brighton Beach Memoirs’ to name a few.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the world of documentary filmmaking, Fisher Stevens has made significant contributions. He co-founded the Naked Angels Theater Company and Greene Street Films. He co-produced the documentary 'The Cove', which won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. His directorial work includes documentaries such as 'Crazy Love' and 'Before the Flood.’