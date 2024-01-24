A look at what you can order from Brooklyn Beckham’s pop-up restaurant

Brooklyn Beckham pop-up restaurant: Everything you need to know including what’s on the menu
The eldest son of Victoria Beckham and David Beckham is hosting his first pop-up restaurant. Brooklyn Beckham, 24, has moved away from photography and is focusing on his career in the food industry.
Brooklyn Beckham, who is married to model Nicola Peltz, has teamed up with delivery company Uber-Eats to share some of his cooking creations. The exclusive five-dish menu will be available to Uber Eats customers in London on Thursday (January 25) and Friday between 5pm and 10pm, priced from £10. Uber One users will be able to access the menu exclusively on Thursday.
In the past Brooklyn Beckham has shared his cooking skills on YouTube with delights including a cheese toastie and Sunday roast. But what will customers be able to order from this exclusive menu? According to the advance publicity customers will be able to choose from a 12-hour slow cooked Wagyu Bolognese, Iberico pork and Atlantic prawn dumplings, and Buffalo Cauliflower with Brooklyn’s homemade “secret” hot sauce, as well as his famous English Breakfast Sandwich.
Brooklyn Beckham said “My Nanny Peggy taught me how to make her English Breakfast sandwich when I was five, and it’s been my favourite ever since. I’ve always been into trying different foods, cuisines, and cultures, but that was one of my earliest memories of loving cooking. Spending time in the kitchen is definitely something me and my dad bond over… even though I think I make my English Breakfast sandwich better, he does make a pretty good one!”
