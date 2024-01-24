Valentine's Day 2024: Aldi has five meal deals to choose from - with prices starting at less than £3.50 a head
Aldi’s Valentine’s Day menu includes a heart shaped lobster pasta, a specially selected vegan pie and a range of decadent desserts
Set to pull on the heart strings rather than purse strings this February; Aldi’s Valentine’s Day range is a match made in heaven for shoppers seeking date deals that are as delicious as they are affordable.
The menu has everything from succulent meaty mains to vibrant vegan dishes, seafood, and sweet treats, starting from as little as £6.77 for two. The popular discount supermarket giant is offering a total of five meal deals which include a wide range of dishes, so you can choose something that's just right for you and your beloved.
Keep reading to find out all the details of all the options available to you below. They are all available to buy in-store from Friday February 9, so make your choices now so you can be ready to pick them up in your local branch, all ready to cook and serve on Wednesday February 14 (or whatever day you choose to celebrate your love).
The cheapest three-course deal
- Heart Shaped Garlic Bread (£1.29, 145g)
- Specially Selected Heart Shaped Lobster Pasta (£2.99, 250g)
- Specially Selected White Chocolate and Raspberry Panna Cotta Twin Pots (£2.49, 2 x 85g)
- Optional: Grapevine Sauvignon Blanc (£4.09, 75cl)*
Total price for two: £6.77 or £10.86 with wine.
More-ishly meaty
- Heart Shaped Garlic Bread (£1.29, 145g)
- Specially Selected Nduja Style, Bacon Wrapped Chicken Breast with Sundried Tomato (£4.49, 375g)
- Specially Selected Gastro Green Veg Medley (£1.99, 225g)
- Specially Selected White Chocolate and Raspberry Panna Cotta Twin Pots (£2.49, 2 x 85g)
- Optional: Pierre Jaurant French Pinot Noir (£4.85, 75cl)*
Total price for two: £10.26 or £15.11 with wine.
Wonderful wagyu
- Specially Selected Gastro Wagyu Beef Pizza and Sticky Asian Glaze (£4.99, 495g)
- Specially Selected Gastro Wagyu Thick Cut Chips (£2.29, 400g)
- Dessert Menu Tear and Share Cookie (£2.99, 215g)
- Optional: Specially Selected Argentinian Malbec (£6.29, 75cl)
Total price for two: £10.27 or £16.56 with wine.
Succulent seafood
- Specially Selected Gastro Argentinean Red Shrimp with Pil-Pil Butter (£3.49, 197g)
- Specially Selected Gastro Sea Bass Fillets with Asian Inspired Butter (£4.49, 215g)
- Specially Selected Gastro Green Veg Medley (£1.99, 225g)
- Optional: Specially Selected French Marsanne (£7.49, 75cl)
Total price for two: £9.97 or £17.46 with wine.
A vegan Valentine
- Specially Selected Gastro Mushroom Arancini (£2.99, 140g)
- Specially Selected Vegan Pie (£1.99 each, 250g) x2
- Vegan Chocolate Brownie (£2.49, 225g)
- Optional: Vegan Prosecco Frizzante (£4.99, 75cl)
Total price for two: £9.46 or £14.45 with wine.
Most of the prices given are for the whole of the UK, but of wines marked with a * are for the prices in England and the cost of them in Wales and Scotland may vary.
