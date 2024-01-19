The limited edition Dunkin' Valentine's Day cup has become the latest TikTok craze after videos of the pink Starbucks x Stanley Valentine's cup took over the platform

A limited edition pink Dunkin' Valentine's Day cup has been released. Photo by TikTok/@cookingnclipping.

Valentine's Day may be a month away, but many shops and brands have already released their love themed products in celebration of the most romantic day of the year.

One of the most highly sought after limited edition items this year is the pink Starbucks x Stanley Valentine's Day cup. The sparkly pink version of the classic Stanley Quencher cup has been so popular that many fans queued outside shops throughout the night to get their hands on one, and there were even reports that fights had broken out in stores over them because people were so desperate to own one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those who did manage to get one have been proudly showing off their purchase on TikTok, but now there's a new special cup that TikTokers are obsessing over. Dunkin’, a popular chain donut and coffee restuarant has now also released new cups to commemorate Valentine’s Day 2024.

It's also good news for fans as the Dunkin' cup is available in three colours, and is also significantly cheaper than the Stanley version, which costs $49.95 (around £40). So, what exactly is the Dunkin' Valentine's cup and where can you buy it? This is everything you need to know.

What is the Dunkin' Valentine's cup?

The limited edition Dunkin' Valentine's cup is holographic and available in three colours; pink, red, and silver, and there are also three heart-shaped Donut keychains. The cup holds 24oz of liquid and retails at $12.99 (around £10).

Each of the cups has a heart pattern printed on the top of the lid and the straw, which is the same colour as the cup, also has a heart-shaped opening.

A limited edition pink Dunkin' Valentine's Day cup has been released. Photo by TikTok/@cookingnclipping.

What have people said about the Dunkin' Valentine's cup on TikTok?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many people who have managed to get their hands on one of the limited edition cups have been posting about their joy at owning one of the highly sought after items. One TikToker posted a video of her cup, and revealed in the caption that staff at shops which stock the coveted item had to take extra precautions as some of them had been stolen. “It comes with a straw, but they hold it behind the counter because people stealin’,” she wrote.

“I need this so bad,” one user commented who was also desperate to get one of the cups. “I’ve only been inside a Dunkin’ once and they didn’t have these cold cups. I gotta try again,” another wrote. Others also declared that the cup is "cute".

Another person said they were "loving" the limited edition releases.

One fan was so desperate to get one for herself, she offered a fellow TikTok user a swap. "I’ll trade you the Stanley valentine’s red cup for the light pink one," she wrote. The original poster seemed quite enthusiastic about this offer and replied: "I would so trade".

Advertisement

Advertisement

It's at least the second year that the chain restaurant has offered the cups for sale. Last year's offering was clear and covered in pink glitter heart shapes and included the slogan 'I heart Dunkin''.

Can you buy the Dunkin' Valentine's cup in the UK?