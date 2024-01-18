Valentine's Day 2024: Two Co-op dine in meal deals available which offer pizza, prosecco, steak and more
Co-Op shoppers can treat their loved ones to two meal deals this Valentine's Day - offering a choice of pizza, prosecco, steak, macaroni cheese and more
One of the best ways to show your love for someone is to cook them a delicious meal - and so many couples mark Valentine's Day by sharing a special feast with their beloved.
However, it's not always easy to cook a meal completely from scratch, especially not when the most romantic date of the year - February 14 - falls on a Wednesday in 2024. So, if you need a little helping hand to be able to give your loved one a memorable meal for all the right reasons then fear not as supermarkets always offer some tasty meal deals.
These deals allow you to enjoy some fabulous dishes in the comfort of your own home, and in no time at all. They often include some of the most indulgent dishes, because Valentine's Day is a celebration of love after all. Better yet, they are often available at bargain prices so you can get quality food for less.
The first UK supermarket to announce their Valentine's Day meal deal for 2024 is Co-Op - and they've really spoiled people as they are offering four meal deal choices, so you can get a great savoury and sweet deal. Keep reading to find out all the details below so you can make your choice of which one you want to tuck in to over the love season. But, bear in mind that all of these special foods are available for a limited time only.
Irresistible pizza and prosecco deal
People can buy irresistible prosecco (75cl bottle, vegan) and one of the any of the following six irresistible pizzas:
- Co-op Irresistible Chianti Beef 476g
- Co-op Irresistible Chicken Florentine 481g
- Co-op Irresistible Vegetable Antipasti 525g
- Co-op Irresistible Carbonara Bianca 491g
- Co-op Irresistible Chicken Arrabbiata 500g
- Co-op Irresistible Margherita 475g (vegetarian)
Non-members pay £12.00, saving up to £2.45. Co-op members pay £10, saving up to £4.45. Available to buy in-store from Wednesday January 24 to Wednesday February 14 inclusive.
Valentine's main and side
People can buy one Irresistible main and side below.
Choose an Irresistible main from the following four options:
- Co-op Irresistible Lasagne Al Forno 700g
- Co-op Irresistible Macaroni Cheese 700g (vegetarian)
- Co-op Irresistible Steak & Ale Pie 515g
- Co-op Irresistible Chicken Leek & Smoke Ham Pie 515g
Choose one Irresistible side from the following three options:
- Co-op Irresistible Rich & Creamy Dauphinoise Potatoes 400g (vegetarian)
- Co-op Irresistible Garden Veg Medley 250g (vegan)
- Co-op Irresistible Smooth & Creamy Buttered Mashed Potato 400g (vegetarian)
Non-members pay £7.00, saving up to £3.10. Co-op members pay £6, saving up to £4.10. Available to buy in-store from Wednesday January 24 to Wednesday February 14 inclusive.
Steak and chips deal
- Co-op Irresistible Hereford Ranch Steaks 306g
- Co-op Irresistible Triple Cooked Chunky Chips 360g (vegan)
Non-members pay £7.00, saving up to £6.35. Co-op members pay £6, saving up to £5.35. Available to buy in-store from Wednesday February 7 to Wednesday February 14 inclusive.
Valentine's sweet treats
- Co-op Irresistible Strawberry Kisses Cheesecakes 2 x 80g (vegetarian) (£3.50 for non-members of £2.50 for members)
- Co-op Irresistible Chocolate Melting Middle Puddings Twin Pots 2 x 147g (vegetarian) (£3 for non-members or £2.50 for members)
- Co-op Valentine’s Day Cupcakes 2 pack (vegetarian) (£1.50 for non-members or £1.25 for members)
Available to buy in-store from Wednesday February 7 to Wednesday February 14 inclusive.
How to become a Co-Op member
Becoming a Co-op Member is simple and costs £1. You’ll get access to exclusive offers, discounts and events. You can sign-up to become a Co-Op member online now.
