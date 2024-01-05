People have been queuing for hours, and even fighting, to get their hands on a limited edition pink Starbucks x Stanley Valentine's Day cup

A limited edition pink Starbucks x Stanley Valentine's Day cup has been released. Pictured is TikTok user @whoslulugirl_2 with her cups. Photo by TikTok/@whoslulugirl_2.

Stanley cups have become a phenomenon in recent years and months, with them now being one of the must-have kitchen items and also an important fashion accessory. The tumblers, which can keep drinks either cold or warm, have risen in popularity thanks to them being used by influencers across social media platforms.

Now, there's a very particular Stanley cup that everyone seems desperate to get their hands on - a limited edition pink Starbucks x Stanley cup which has been launched in collaboration with the high street coffee chain in celebration of Valentine's Day.

The shimmery pink version of the classic Stanley Quencher - an insulated tumbler that has been named a favourite by social media stars - was released Wednesday (January 3) - and since then people have been taking to TikTok to share their joy if they have got their hands on one of the special cups, or their dismay if they haven't. There are even reports that people have gotten into physical altercations with others in their attempts to get their hands on one of them.

So, what exactly is the Starbucks x Stanley cup and where can you buy it? This is everything you need to know.

What is the Starbucks x Stanley cup?

The 40-ounce Stanley Quencher cup features a straw and handle, which is typically available in a range of colours. It was first released in 2016. The limited edition pink Starbucks x Stanley version is sparkly pink, and it is the third release of a mug co-branded with the coffee chain. It retails at $49.95 (around £40).

What have people said about the Starbucks x Stanley cup on TikTok?

Fans of the cup have taken to TikTok to share how they managed to get the special edition item. One woman called Bella, aged 18, invited her 137,000 followers to join her on her journey to go and get one.

She said she arrived at her local Target, a department store chain in the United States, at 4.40am to wait for it to open so she could be among the first through the doors to be able to secure one. She filmed herself sat on her camping chair outside the shop and revealed that there were three people who had arrived before her.

She excitedly shared updates as she watched the staff unbox the cups and put them on display, and said that by the time the store opening time was approaching the queue was huge. When it did open, she said that it was time for the "madness" to begin - and that's exactly what viewers saw.

Demand was so high that shoppers swarmed the display stand and were frantically grabbing the cups. According to Bella, they were all gone within 20 seconds - and their had been a fight between two customers over them and someone had even stolen one. They were also limited to two per customer to allow as many people as possible to get one.

Other TikTok users have reported that their local Target store had a limited of one per customer, and a shop worker at a different branch said that they avoided the "madness" described by Bella by keeping all of their stock behind the counter so that customers had to form a queue and things were kept "organised and fair".

Fellow fans also told Bella she was lucky to have secured one, and rejoiced if they too had been able to get one, or expressed their sadness if they hadn't.

Can you buy the Starbucks x Stanley cup in the UK?