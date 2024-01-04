The 75 soft challenge, which is currently going viral on TikTok, is the kinder and less intense version of the 75 hard challenge

TikTok's latest fitness trend is the 75 soft challenge, the kinder alternative to the 75 hard challenge. Composite image by NationalWorld/Mark Hall.

It's a new year, and that means many of us have started to adopt a healthier lifestyle in a bid to improve our health and wellbeing during 2024.

So, what exactly are the rules of the viral 75 soft challenge, and what do experts think of it? Here's all you need to know.

What are the rules of the 75 soft challenge - and how does it differ to the 75 hard challenge?

As the name of each challenge suggests, they are each about following a certain routine for 75 days, with each aimed at helping people improve their overall fitness levels and transform their image. The hard challenge is much more intense than the soft challenge, however, and as a result may have varying results.

Here are the differences between the two:

75 hard challenge

Drink four litres of water per day.

Complete two 45-minute workouts per day - and one of them should be outdoors, regardless of weather conditions.

Read 10 pages of non-fiction per day.

Choose a structured diet to follow.

No cheat meals or alcohol - avoid any cheat meals such as highly processed fast food or sugary foods.

Take a daily progress picture.

75 soft challenge

Eat well and only consume alcohol during social occasions.

Workout for 45 minutes per day, with one day of active recovery each week.

Drink three litres of water each day.

Read 10 pages of any book each day.

What do experts think of the 75 soft challenge?

Several experts have spoken to NationalWorld to share their opinions of the challenge - and overall they think it's a positive trend to get involved with.

Personal trainer Chris Beavers says the challenge looks really positive and well intentioned. He belives the habits described within the rules will promote positive physical health and mental health. However, he reminds us that, as with any challenge, the key is the mindset in which it is approached.

"Most of my clients start with an all or nothing mindset, and whilst this is great for some areas of your life, work for example, it's not realistic for health," he says. "Health should be viewed like a garden; it requires pruning, or attention every day to maintain. Taking on a challenge like this with the mindset of 'good enough is good enough' will mean the outcome is positive and you're more likely to still be going on day 75." He adds that the challenge offers a "realistic approach to your health and fitness goals" and said "it will certainly make the lifestyle change stick" because "you want your daily habits to be manageable".

When asked about the rules allowing for the comsumption of alcohol, something not usually associated with any sort of healthy lifestyte plan, he said: "I encourage my clients to view food and drink as a catalyst to enhance your experience of life. Drinking moderately in social situations won't negatively affect your health and fitness goals. You could argue the positive impact of socialising will outweigh the negative effects of drinking."

Doctor Gareth Nye, a senior lecturer of anatomy and physiology at Chester Medical School, agrees that the 75 soft challenge is an excellent way to change your whole lifestyle without it becoming overburdening. He's speaking from personal experience as following similar ideas to what is stipulated in the rules last year got him to lose almost four stone.

He says: "What this is aiming to do is make small, realistic changes which will hopefully mean the person will change for the better. Its less extreme and restrictive. Although alcohol drinks can cause weight gain, but limiting them is achievable and with an all round healthier diet can be a nice treat. With the 45 minute workout, this could simply be anything that rises the heartbeat and so can include fast walking or a jog. Again it's about small gains over a long period."

But, he warns that because it is less intense, those choosing to do this particular challenge shouldn't expect to see dramatic changes but "if done properly will lead to much healthier and more consistent results over months to years".

Doctor Ross Perry says that “eating well should be something we all try and adhere to for the sake of our own health" and he thinks that there’s no better time to start this than at the beginning of the year, when we’re often feeling sluggish and exhausted following Christmas.

He adds: "We should also be aiming to exercise every day in some form so again this shouldn’t be too unrealistic. During winter it can be harder to consume three litres of water, but again we should be drinking around two litres for optimum health a day anyway so it really isn’t much more, and finally many people choose to read as part of winding down after a busy day - so again this is completely achievable by managing your time and factoring this in."