The viral ‘75 Hard’ challenge includes reading, healthy eating and exercise consistently for 75 days

The ‘75 Hard’ challenge has recently exploded in popularity on social media app TikTok.

The challenge, which is based on the 2020 self help book by Andy Frisella, involves an intense diet and exercise routine, but unlike other fad trends it also focuses on the mind and wellbeing.

The hashtag #75hard currently has 1.1 billion views on TikTok.

Here is everything you need to know about the viral challenge.

What is the ‘75 Hard’ challenge?

Participants who decide to do the ‘75 Hard’ challenge have to stick to five pretty strict rules for the duration of the 75 days.

The first rule is the most flexible, it asks participants to choose a structured diet of their choice to follow.

There are no stipulations to what kind of diet that this has to be, only that it is ‘healthy’ - popular suggestions online include keto, vegan and low carb.

On top of a healthy diet, challengers need to complete two 45 minute workouts a day - one of which must be outside.

Participants need to drink a gallon of water a day (3.7 litres) and read 10 pages of a non-fiction book that would be classed as educational.

The last rule is that people have to take a daily progress photo in the hope that by the end of the 75 days there will be visible results.

Is the ‘75 Hard’ challenge a fad diet?

This is not the first nor will it be the last viral diet trend circulating the internet.

The main difference with ‘75 Hard’ seems to be the intensity of the programme.

Most fad diets only include food focused instructions, with exercise trends taking up their own separate space online.

But the ‘75 Hard’ challenge combines the two and asks participants to hydrate and engage their minds.

It has had varying results for those who have tried the diet and shared their results online, with some praising the strict rules but others saying the intensity made them fail.

Why is it blowing up on TikTok?

The ‘75 Hard’ videos on TikTok are not new - in fact they became a popular trend back in 2021.

There are so many videos as challengers often post progress clips daily to the app.

Meaning just one participant could contribute 75 videos to the trend or more if they fail and have to start over.

One participant who has garnered TikTok fame for doing the challenge is @gabriellekayla.

She posted a transformation video with her boyfriend @thedallasvincent after the couple lost 45 pounds collectively doing the challenge.

Her video has 4.3 million likes, 15,000 comments and 76,100 shares.

What has the reaction to the ‘75 Hard’ diet been?

Transformation videos such as @gabriellekayl’s often gain a lot of praise.

TikTok user @sockspamslibrary said: “You guys look so good.”

@harrys1ns_ agreed and left a comment saying: “The transformation in both of you is extremely impressive.”

But success is just one side of the story - TikTok creator @balancedbaddie posted a video on December 3, 2021 where she revealed that she had failed the challenge on day eight.

The young woman, visibly distressed, addressed the camera with tears in her eyes.

User @dana__gio left a comment saying: “You are enough without finishing the challenge.”

@holly.cole said: “Remember, it is ok to fail. Failing is what gets us back on our feet.”

What book is the challenge based on?

Andy Frisella released ‘75 Hard: A Tactical Guide to Winning the War with Yourself’ in July of 2020.

The self-help book is 152 pages long and promises readers to completely transform their lives … if they stick to the five rules.