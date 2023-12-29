Thrillseekers who are on the lookout for love have a chance to go on the ultimate first date - by holidaying in Florida with a stranger

How far would you go to find the love of your life? Singles are being offered an all-expenses paid trip to Florida - but they'll be holidaying with a stranger.

Valentine's Day is only a few weeks away, and so singles on the lookout for love are being invited to go on the ultimate first date. Two singles will be chosen to go on a nine-day, all-expenses-paid trip to the Sunshine State over Valentine's Week 2024.

If chosen, you could be staying in a luxury villa, rating roller coasters, strolling down golden beaches and soaking up the scenic views - all with your blind date. The pair chosen to embark on this unique experience by holiday company Ocean Florida, which is worth over £25,000, will enjoy an extensive itinerary full of ice-breaking activities such as express passes for a day at Universal Studios, a romantic hot air balloon ride, dolphin spotting and more.

While it will be a blind date, the winning duo will be selected by industry expert and globally accredited international matchmaker, Michelle Begy, the Managing Director and Founder of Ignite Dating, who will assess all submissions and pair the most compatible matches. So, there's every chance love will blossom.

Explaining why activity-focused dates are so effective when looking for love, Begy, said: “Sharing an experience gives you plenty to talk about and can help you relax because you are both doing something you enjoy. Everyone dreads awkward silences on a date, so it can help to have activities planned where you can really get to know somebody better.

Singles are being invited to enter a competition to go on the ultimate Valentine's first date - by holidaying with a stranger they're matched with in Florida. Stock image by Adobe Photos.

"It can feel a lot more natural to break the ice with a shared activity rather than meeting solely face-to-face across the dinner table, politely trying to keep the conversation flowing. People tend to be themselves when they are in the moment, truly enjoying what they are doing, which can really help in getting to know somebody better and eliminate the nerves that can strike when you are dating."

So, if you’re a thrill-seeker hoping to find true love, what better way to put your relationship to the test than jetting off over Valentine's week in 2024 for the experience of a lifetime? Keep reading to find out more, including how to apply.

What will happen on the trip?

The lucky couple will travel in style with Virgin Atlantic, leaving from London Heathrow Airport and heading straight to Orlando, where they’ll spend eight nights in villas and hotels, including in a luxury four-bed villa in Reunion Resort, with your own private rooms and ensuites.

They'll be able to trial all that the Sunshine State has to offer with a multi-centre trip across Orlando, Central Florida and Anna Maria Island. They'll be able to enjoy roller coasters with express passes for Universal Studios or get up close with Florida’s famous alligators while zooming down a zip wire at Gatorland USA.

Ocean Florida is looking to send two thrillseeking singles on a once-in-a-lifetime blind first date over Valentine's Week 2024. Photo by Ocean Florida.

Next, it will be time to test their fear factor and discover their adrenaline junkie side at heights of 35 feet and speeds of 68 miles per hour on the Serengeti Flyer at Busch Gardens. But, it won't all be fast-paced. They'll also be encouraged to take it slow while admiring the scenic views of the Florida skyline during a serene hot air balloon ride with Central Florida.

Then, they'll be time to test the water whilst jet skiing or taking a dolphin spotting cruise around Anna Maria Island. Plus, enjoy toes in the sand dining whilst watching one of the most romantic sunsets on the Gulf Coast. The fun doesn’t stop there as they'll also receive a pair of basketball tickets, where they will be seated front-row at Jernigan’s to watch Orlando Magic play on Valentine’s night (Wednesday February 14).

At the end of each day, the pair will also be able to wind down and get to know each other better over romantic dinners in a selection of Florida's restaurants. Plus, all of their food and travel allowance is fully covered, so the only thing anyone has to worry about is building a connection.

How do I apply?

First, you’ll need to fill out a simple first-stage application form on the Ocean Florida website. The two people chosen are required to get stuck into adrenaline-packed activities and document their journey with a Go-Pro, which will be provided for them for the trip.

Eligible applicants will then be invited to take a personality test and send a short video explaining more about you and your dating wishlist.

Begy will shortlist applicants and invite those she chooses to a short call to learn about their dating preferences and any special requirements before the winners are chosen.

Who can apply?

Entrants must be UK residents aged 25 to 60, hold a full UK driving licence, and of course - be single. View the full terms and conditions online.

When is the trip?

Entrants must be available to take the trip between Monday February 12 and Wednesday February 21 2024.

When will the winners be announced?