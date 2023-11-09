Taylor Swift once sang about invisible strings between lovers - and now the theory has become a viral TikTok trend

The invisble string theory is a TikTok trend where boyfriends, girlfriends, husbands and wives are creating explaining how they discovered that their lives were linked before they met and started a relationship. Photo by NationalWorld/Mark Hall.

Taylor Swift once sang about the invisble strings between lovers - and now couples have taken to TikTok to share the hidden links between themselves before they got in to their relationships which they believe demonstrate meant they were always destined to be together.

The lyrics to the hit song, called Invisible String, have sparked a social media trend where boyfriends, girlfriends, husbands and wives are creating cute videos explaining how they discovered that their lives were linked before they met and got together.

We've all heard the saying that two people were meant to be, and romantics believe that everyone has a soulmate and two lovers are brought together by fate at the precise time that was best for them to meet. That is the basis of TikTok's invisible string theory. But, what exactly is it, what are its origins, what are some of the best TikTok videos of the trend, why is it so popular with users, and what are the lyrics to the Taylor Swift song? Keep reading to find out all you need to know.

Invisible string theory - what is it, and where did it come from?

The invisible string theory comes from East Asian folklore's “red thread of fate” that ties together lovers who are destined to be together. An ancient Chinese proverb says that “an invisible red thread connects those who are destined to meet regardless of time, place or circumstance. The thread may stretch or tangle but will never break."

Red is the colour of the string because it represents happiness and luck, but it also happens to be a universally accepted colour of love. The theory is therefore far from new but it has begun trending on TikTok thanks to Taylor Swift song of the same name, which is from her 2020 album Folklore and explores the concept. The theory is widely accepted as being the universe's way of keeping a connection between two people alive until it is decided that the time is right is for the pair to meet.

Invisible string theory - what are some of the best stories on TikTok?

Here are some of the best and sweetest invisible string relationship stories which have been shared on TikTok:

Invisible string theory - why is it so popular with TikTok users?

Dipti Tait, a relationship hypnotherapist, has spoken to NationalWorld about why the trend has proved so popular and has gone viral. She believes the concept of the invisible string theory is "indeed fascinating", and says that it's "no surprise" that it has captured the imagination of many people on social media platforms like TikTok because the ‘we were always destined to meet’ storyline is the story we all love to hear about and share. She believes there are various psychological and biological aspects which have contributed to the phenomenon, and she explains them below.

Dipti Tait, a relationship hypnotherapist

The brain's fascination with patterns

The human brain is wired to detect patterns and make connections. The idea that two people may have crossed paths in some way before formally meeting taps into our inherent desire to find meaning and connections in our lives. This is a great example of the brain's love for pattern recognition and familiarity.

Oxytocin and social bonding

When two people realise they have these prior connections, it can trigger the release of oxytocin, often called the "love hormone" or "bonding hormone." This neurochemical plays a crucial role in social bonding and may strengthen the emotional connection between the individuals. The brain chemistry here is intriguing, as oxytocin is associated with trust, empathy, and attachment.

Social validation and dopamine

Sharing these stories on social media platforms can be driven by the desire for social validation. When others react positively to these stories, individuals experience a rush of dopamine, the brain's "feel-good" chemical. This reinforces the behaviour of sharing these stories and can lead to a sense of connection with a broader online community.

Strengthening relationships

Discovering these invisible connections can indeed strengthen relationships. It's not only about the past but also the present. When couples realise they were meant to meet, it can enhance their sense of destiny and purpose, creating a stronger emotional bond. This is a powerful example of how our beliefs and perceptions can shape the dynamics of our relationships.

She adds that the trend is a reminder that the brain is a "complex and mysterious organ" that continuously influences our perceptions and connections with the world around us.

Taylor Swift sang about the invisible strings between lovers - and it has now sparked a relationship TikTok trend called the invisible string theory. Photo by Getty.

Invisible String - Taylor Swift song lyrics

Here are the full lyrics to Taylor Swift's song:

Green was the color of the grass

Where I used to read at Centennial Park

I used to think I would meet somebody there

Teal was the color of your shirt

When you were sixteen at the yogurt shop

You used to work at to make a little money

Time, curious time

Gave me no compasses, gave me no signs

Were there clues I didn't see?

And isn't it just so pretty to think

All along there was some

Invisible string

Tying you to me?

Ooh

Bad was the blood of the song in the cab

On your first trip to LA

You ate at my favorite spot for dinner

Bold was the waitress on our three year trip

Getting lunch down by the lakes

She said I looked like an American singer

Time, mystical time

Cuttin' me open, then healin' me fine

Were there clues I didn't see?

And isn't it just so pretty to think

All along there was some

Invisible string

Tying you to me?

Ooh

A string that pulled me

Out of all the wrong arms right into that dive bar

Something wrapped all of my past mistakes in barbed wire

Chains around my demons, wool to brave the seasons

One single thread of gold tied me to you

Cold was the steel of my axe to grind

For the boys who broke my heart

Now I send their babies presents

Gold was the color of the leaves

When I showed you around Centennial Park

Hell was the journey but it brought me heaven

Time, wondrous time

Gave me the blues and then purple pink skies

And it's cool, baby, with me

And isn't it just so pretty to think

All along there was some

Invisible string

Tying you to me?