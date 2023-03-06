Some say your romantic fate is written in the stars, but according to this trend it’s actually decided upon by the moon

Whether you’ve been on a few dates with someone new or you’ve been in a committed relationship with the same person for a few months or even years, it’s likely that at some point you may wonder ‘is this person my one true love?’

There are many ways you try to answer this question, from looking at your zodiac star sign compatibility or checking your Chinese astrology compatibility to consulting expert opinion to the question “ what is love? ”. But, now there’s a TikTok trend which claims to be able to tell whether your other half is your perfect lifelong partner - and all you need to know is their date of birth.

It’s proven so popular on the social media site that, at the time of writing, videos related to “moon phase” had over 147 million views - and that number was still growing as lovestruck people try to determine if their beloved really is the one.

So, just what is the moon phrase trend, how can you use it yourself and can it really accurately predict if someone is your soulmate?

What is the moon phase trend and how does it work?

The way the moon phase works is simple, you take your date of birth and your partner or love interest’s date of birth and then look to see what the moon looked like on each of your birthdays via website Your Moon Phase . You then need to put the images together - and this is the crucial bit. If, when joined together, the images create a full moon then you are said to be soulmates. If, however, the moon shapes do not match together well to create a full moon then it’s said to be an indicator that the couple aren’t a match made in heaven.

The moon phase trend on TikTok is all about using the shape of the moon on he day you and your other half were born to tell if you are soulmates.

Where does the moon phase trend come from?

The website Your Moon Phase was set up by mother-and-daughter duo Lynne and Brooke Ingalls, from the United States, who state on their website that they are following their passion. According to the pair “It’s undeniable that the moon and stars guide and influence our lives”. They state that they worked closely with a highly qualified astrologist, a mathematician and the Smithsonian Museum in Washington, to map out the characteristics associated with each of the moon’s phases. Then, they all worked together to develop a proprietary algorithm for finding the lunar phase on any given day.

How can I try the moon phase trend for myself?

You can try the moon phase trend for yourself by inputting each of your birthdate details into the moon phase calculator . This is broken down by day of birth, month of birth, year of birth and place of birth.

The moon phrase trend determines if you and your partner are meant to be using different shapes of the moon and your birthdates.

Does the moon phase trend actually work?

Some TikTok users have created videos showing how their moon phase and their partner’s come together perfectly, and have gushed in their video descriptions about how well matched they are to their partner. One person declared the trend “so freaking cute” while another person said “I guess the stars and the moon aligned”. Another person said they adapted the idea to make it work for their family, saying “ours are crescent on opposite sides, but our daughter’s moon completes”.

Other users were less than impressed with the results, however. One person created a video in which she said she and her partner were confident that they would “kill” the trend. However, the video then revealed that their moon shapes overlapped rather than joined. They responded by stating “TikTok is stupid and these things are dumb”. One bold TikTok user suggested to the original poster that they should “just have a baby and plan out the moon phase and boom it’s your finished piece”.