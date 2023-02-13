The secret to which people you will have the best relationships with could be in your star sign element, according to experts

Some say that the things that happen in our lives are all written in the stars. So it’s no surprise that when wondering what’s in store for them they look to their zodiac star sign for guidance.

This is particularly the case when it comes to the one thing that is important to all of us: relationships. “In order to determine if we click with someone, we can look at our sun signs,” says astrologer Susannah Gill. “Your sun, which is determined by the day you were born, is the essence of who we are, so most people focus on this part of the chart. As a rough guide, you can look at the sun signs to see if connections have the potential to be harmonious or disagreeable.”

So, let’s find out which star signs are the most compatible with each other - and also which ones supposedly won’t get on - according to experts.

How does zodiac astrology work?

There are 12 signs in the zodiac: aquarius, pisces, aries, taurus, gemini, cancer, leo, virgo, libra, scorpio, sagittarius and capricorn. If you need to know which star sign you have, you can take a quick look at our star sign guide . All of the signs can be split into four elements; fire, earth, air and water. These are listed below.

Fire - Leo, Sagittarius, Aries

Earth - Virgo, Capricorn, Taurus

Air - Libra, Gemini, Aquarius

Water - Scorpio, Cancer, Pisces

Understanding these elements, and how they all connect with each other, can help to explain why people with certain signs love each other while others struggle to get along.

Which signs work well together in zodiac astrology?

The star signs which work best with each other are from the same element, according to astrologer Rozanne Kay: “Signs in the same element always work well as they are of a similar essence and form a harmonious connection”.

Each star sign also has an opposite sign on the zodiac wheel, and Kay says that if people partner up with the opposite sign then the union can go either way. “Opposites can and do attract, however the essence may be too different,” she says.

The opposite elements are:

Fire and Air

Earth and Water

The star sign elements can attract or repel each other, according to both astrologists. Gill says: “Air fuels the fire, so when these signs get together their energies are blended well. Earth signs are practical and get things done and when you plant a seed in the earth adding water will help it to grow so these signs blend well together. When fire signs mix with water signs the water puts out the fire so dampens their enthusiasm.

“When you put earth on a fire, it can stop the flames from burning. Earth signs are practical and stable whilst fire signs are trying to spark ideas. When air signs mix with water signs they have to tread water or can be drowned in too much emotion. Air signs like to think without sentimentality whereas water signs are all about deep emotions. When air signs mix with earth signs they struggle to breathe because they live in their heads whereas earth signs want to see and feel, not think, so they have an off-kilter relationship.”

Kay adds: “It may also work with crossed elements in some cases. So earth signs might work with water signs, as the water nourishes the earth however the water sign would need to be mindful of their emotional nature to avoid flooding and making everything too muddy, earth can also provide a home for water but would need to allow space for the emotion. Fire and air may work well together as the air fuels fire and the fire warms the air.

“Potential difficulties could arise from earth and fire signs mixing as friends or couples would from these elements have to work to ensure the fire person isn’t too hot and scorch the earth, but too much earth could also put out the fire. Fire and water signs could be steamy initially however, there is a risk that the water will dry up and the fire will be extinguished.”

So, let’s look at all of the signs individually and which relationships work best for them.

Which star signs are the most compatible with each other?

These are the most compatible star signs for love and friendship, according to Gill.

Aquarius

Very good: Gemini and Libra

Gemini and Libra Good: Aries, Leo and Sagittarius

Aries, Leo and Sagittarius Not great: Capricorn/Pisces/Cancer/Virgo

Pisces

Very good: Cancer and Scorpio

Cancer and Scorpio Good: Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn

Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn Not great: Aries/Leo/Libra/Pisces

Aries

Very good: Leo and Sagittarius

Leo and Sagittarius Good: Gemini, Libra and Aquarius

Gemini, Libra and Aquarius Not great: Taurus/Cancer/Scorpio/Pisces

Taurus

Very good: Virgo and Capricorn

Virgo and Capricorn Good: Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces

Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces Not great: Gemini/Libra/Sagittarius/Aries

Gemini

Very good: Libra and Aquarius

Libra and Aquarius Good: Aries, Leo and Sagittarius,

Aries, Leo and Sagittarius, Not great: Cancer/Scorpio/Capricorn/Taurus

Cancer

Very good: Scorpio and Pisces

Scorpio and Pisces Good: Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn

Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn Not great: Aquarius/Sagittarius/Gemini/Leo

Leo

Very good: Sagittarius and Aries

Sagittarius and Aries Good: Libra, Aquarius and Gemini

Libra, Aquarius and Gemini Not great: Virgo/Capricorn/Pisces/Cancer

Virgo

Very good: Capricorn and Taurus

Capricorn and Taurus Good: Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces

Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces Not great: Libra/Aquarius/Aries/Leo

Libra

Very good: Aquarius and Gemini

Aquarius and Gemini Good: Aries, Sagittarius and Leo

Aries, Sagittarius and Leo Not great: Scorpio/Pisces/Taurus/Virgo

Scorpio

Very good: Cancer and Pisces

Cancer and Pisces Good: Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn

Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn Not great: Sagittarius/Libra/Aries/Gemini

Sagittarius

Very good: Aries and Leo

Aries and Leo Good: Gemini, Libra and Aquarius

Gemini, Libra and Aquarius Not great: Capricorn/Scorpio/Taurus/Cancer

Capricorn