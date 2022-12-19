We could be in for a difficult year to say the least if the three things that the mystic foresaw for next year actually happen

As we head towards the end of 2022 and look ahead to 2023, it’s a time for reflection on what has been and look ahead for what is to come.

Each and every year, psychics look ahead to the following year to give us all a hint of what could be upon us in the next 12 months.

Advertisement

One of the most famous psychics who offers predictions for the years ahead is Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga.

She may have died in 1996 at the age of 84, but she left behind notes detailing what she believed would happen for many years to come after her death. She has reportedly left predictions up until 5079, so many generations ahead of ours will be able to see if what she foresaw actually becomes true.

Advertisement

Some of Vanga’s prophecies, including a third World War from 2010 to 2014, did not come true but several did. So, what predictions has Baba Vanga made for 2023, what had she said about 2022 and what previous predictions come true?

Here’s what you need to know.

Advertisement

What predictions has Baba Vanga made for 2023?

Here are the predictions Baba Vanga made for 2023:

Solar storm: A solar storm, also known as a solar flare, is an intense burst of radiation coming from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots, according to Nasa. Flares are our solar system’s largest explosive events, they are seen as bright areas on the sun and can last from minutes to hours. These storms disrupt electric power grids and contribute to the corrosion of oil and gas pipelines. They also interfere with high-frequency radio communications and GPS navigation, so if this does happen we can expect widespread loss of power - which will mean no internet and no electricity.

A big change in the earth’s orbit: The earth orbits the sun on a tilted axis every year, and it can change slightly each year due to the force of other planets. A big shift in the earth’s path, however, would cause lots of environmental problems including soaring temperatures, changing tides and spikes in radiation levels.

Bioweapons tests: There may be experiments on weapons next year, according to the psychic’s predictions. The details on what exactly this could mean were, of course, very vague.

Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga predicted that the Earth’s orbit will change in 2023.

Advertisement

What predictions did Baba Vanga make for 2022, and did any of them come true?

Baba Vanga made several predictions for 2022, and two of these came true. She said that towns and cities around the world would be hit by a water shortage, and of course people worldwide were hit by droughts in the summer, including in France, Italy and Portugal. Here in the UK, temperatures hit a record high of 40c and hosepipe bans were also put in place across the country as reservoirs and rivers dried up due to days and weeks of prolonged heat and no rain.

Advertisement

The psychic also predicted that Australia and Asia would experience severe floods. In July, eight months of rain fell in Sydney, one of Australia’s largest cities, in just four days which led to flooding for the third time in 2022.

There are three predictions that didn’t come true; a second pandemic beginning in Siberia, famine in India caused by a drop in temperature and an alien invasion of earth.

What predictions did Baba Vanga give that came true?

Baba Vanga is said to have predicted several big events over the years. Her followers believe she foresaw 9/11, Brexit, the election of Barack Obama and the 2004 tsunami.

Advertisement