There are some forecasts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as the Pope and Donald Trump

Every year, we wonder about the year ahead - and many wish they had a crystal ball to see what’s going to happen for themselves personally and in the wider world.

Sadly, we don’t have crystal balls, but we do have mystics, psychics and astrologer s who can use their skills to give us an insight in to what’s coming.

Advertisement

One of the most popular sources people look to every year is Old Moore’s Almanac, which is an astrological almanac which has been published in the UK for over 200 years. It is looked at every year by people who wish to have an insight into what is in store both at home and across the world in the year to come. The almanac is still published annually and gives predictions of world events for the year to follow.

For even more predictions about the year ahead, you can read all about what Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga has said she thinks will happen in 2023 , and also what French astrologer Nostradamus has said will happen in 2023 .

Advertisement

So, just what does Old Moore Almanac predict will happen in 2023, and what predictions from 2022 came true? Here’s what you need to know.

There are some forecasts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as the Pope and Donald Trump, in the 2023 Old Moore’s Almanac.

Advertisement

What are Old Moore’s Almanac predictions for 2023?

Here are the predictions Old Moore’s Almanac has made for 2023:

Atlantic event: An Atlantic event will affect the west coast of Ireland next year.

An Atlantic event will affect the west coast of Ireland next year. House prices: The rate at which house prices increase will slow, but they will still go up.

Asteroid: An asteroid will be “too close to comfort”.

An asteroid will be “too close to comfort”. Trump’s health: There will be a "severe health warning" for former US President Donald Trump.

There will be a "severe health warning" for former US President Donald Trump. Connectivity and the internet: The internet will suffer a global outage.

The internet will suffer a global outage. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Harry and Meghan will face "marriage and money problems".

Harry and Meghan will face "marriage and money problems". Pope: There will be a change in the Pope.

What predictions from Old Moore’s Almanac came true in 2022?

Advertisement

There were a number of 2022 predictions that were listed by Old Moore’s Almanac at around this time last year, and some of them came true - at least in part. Here they are:

Donald Trump

Advertisement

Prediction: Trump will make noises about running again, but it will be conditional on a fair election system.

What actually happened: Trump announced in November that he will run for president again in 2024. He has also said that it must be a fair election as there was a voting scandal during the last election where Joe Biden won and Trump attempted to overturn the result.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden

Prediction: Kamala Harris would like to take the reins of the USA, but that some “dirty laundry” would come out that would hamper her attempts to be president.

Advertisement

What happened: According to the BBC , Harris’ public approval rating “sat at 28%, making her one of the least popular vice-presidents in modern history”, but no negative details have been released about her. Harris will only take over as president if Joe Biden can’t continue, of course.

China

Advertisement

Prediction: The economy in China is on the brink. Those Chinese citizens who have invested in property will find themselves in dire financial straits.

What happened: The latest reports are that China is indeed struggling. According to Reuters , China’s property slump has been influenced by Covid-19, a reduction in prices and a fall in the number of sales.

Plane crashes

The prediction: There will be a plane crash, then a second, and they will be close together.

Advertisement

What happened: In March, a Chinese Boeing jet crashed into mountains with 132 on board, with no survivors. The tragedy is still under investigation. A US military plane also crashed in Norway in the same month.

Information about missing flight MH370

Advertisement

Prediction: Eight years ago, a passenger flight, MH370, which was carrying 239 people on board vanished shortly after setting off on what should have been a ten hour flight from Malaysia to China. What happened has remained a mystery, but Old Moore Almanac said 2022 would be the year when we would find out more information.

What happened: New information came to light about where the plane could be resting in the sea.

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

The prediction: Old Moore Almanac said that Russian president Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin would have “a health crisis and a scandal” this year in November 2021.

Advertisement

What happened: Putin invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and the war is still on-going.

Advertisement

Summer heatwave

The prediction: The prediction from Old Moore Almanac was that summer 2022 was going to be a scorcher with an intense heatwave.

What happened: We got exactly what Old Moore Almanac predicted, with prolonged periods of heat and no rain during the summer. Temperatures peaked at an unprecedented 40c in the UK , and there were droughts across the country - which led to hosepipe bans - due to the heat and lack of rain.

Liam Neeson

Advertisement

Prediction: One of the stranger, and more specific predictions for 2022 from Old Moore Almanac was the prediction that Irish actor Liam Neeson needs to watch his health.