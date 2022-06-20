The rare alignment of five planets will inspire new beginnings this week, according to one astrology expert.

As Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn align in the night sky for the first time since December 2004, a leading astrologer shared their prediction for how the rare conjunction could influence your life.

According to NASA the naked-eye planets are set to be visible in the morning sky throughout June alongside the constellation Lyra and The Hercules star cluster in the Hercules constellation.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicolas Aujula, a psychic who claims to have predicted Covid-19, claims the alignment of Mars and Jupiter will be extremely powerful over the next few days as they are both in the Aries star sign and will be ‘jostling for power’.

He told NationalWorld that now is a good time for new beginnings because Aries is the first sign of the Zodiac, therefore anyone who wants to start a business or relationship should take the leap.

The five so-called naked-eye planets — Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn — will have a rare conjunction (Photo: Adobe Stock)

Nicolas explained the urgency to take a risk, saying: “Any new ideas that people have or things that they’ve had bubbling under the surface - now is a really good time to make it happen. When Mars and Jupiter come together they can really make things happen.

“The placement gives us a lot of energy, enthusiasm and people can find that their confidence is much greater at initiating.”

However, he warned that people may find themselves more accident prone and may fall out with people due to a lack of patience. Nicolas said that Mars is the “anger planet”, so it’s important to be mindful when talking to others in addition to being wary that you could find yourself being bullied and pushed into a corner.

The astrology expert explained that Mars can be very passionate, therefore relationships are likely to be intense and very sexual over the coming days, saying: “This is a very good time to explore the sexual side of your relationship and if there is someone new on the scene it will be highly charged.

“However, if you’ve been in a relationship that is not working, this can bring arguments, frustration and resentment that needs to be worked through. This probably won’t come out in a positive result because this will come out in the most nasty, aggressive and fiery way.

“A great way to channel this Mars/Jupiter energy is through sports because Mars is the athlete. Finding an outlet through the gym, going for a run or cycling especially in this lovely weather is the ideal way to channel this energy if you feel a bit frustrated. Some people might not be able to sleep or relax as our nerves are a bit more on edge over the coming days.

“Men may be more affected than women by this placement, only because Mars is a very male planet. Men in general can feel the tension and be more aggressive than normal.

“People may also find themselves wanting to learn because Jupiter relates to learning and higher education. This is a great time for even reading a book to enhance career prospects.

“People should be wary of being self-centred because Aries is all about “me, me, me” and they rarely think of others, so we should watch out in our day to day dealings and consider other people’s thoughts and feelings.”

From personality and money to career, there are 12 ‘houses’ astrologers use to gain an understanding of what area of life is likely to be affected based on how the sky is mapped at any given time. Nicolas gave insight into how the current planet alignment may influence each of the Zodiac signs over the next few days.

ARIES

March 21 - April 19

For Aries the placement falls in the first house and will really affect your personality. You will find yourself being a bit more aggressive and loud, wanting to be out there. It’s really about using the power of your personality to make things happen but it does come with a warning not to be aggressive and step over other people.

TAURUS

April 20 - May 20

The placement falls in the 12th house, which is about secrets and dreams. This is a period where you might have an insight into a dream which has eluded you for a very long time. It’s also a very spiritual house, so you might look within yourself to find the answers to the bigger pictures of life and the universe. Certain secrets regarding sexuality and men in one’s life can come out as well.

GEMINI

May 21 - June 20

This affects the 11th house, which is friendship and aspirations. Geminis are advised that if you pull your efforts with others and not go it alone, you can make great achievements. Work with others to make things happen. Friends can also be a great support and mentor. New people can enter your life and form lasting friendships - especially men.

CANCER

June 21 - July 22

This can be a really great placement for Cancer as it falls in the 10th house, which is to do with work and career. You can really expand and climb the career ladder. Over the coming days, if you want a promotion go for it or if you have a job interview it’s going to go really well. If you’re dealing with issues to do with the law, things are likely to go in your favour.

LEO

July 23 - August 22

This falls in the ninth house,which is to do with travel, learning and spirituality. Leos are going to be thinking about holidays. This is the ideal time. If you don’t get to go on holiday now is the time to plan and research where you want to go next because you’ll find great deals. Travel is hugely favoured for you and you will find deals on places you’ve been thinking of going for a while that haven’t quite materialised. Also anything you can do to improve your career prospects such as doing a short course or reading a book can go a long way.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 22

It falls in the eight house, which is to do with other people’s money, sexuality and resources. For you there could be certain disagreements over money with your partner or anyone you’re financially dependent on. There can be tension and difficulty in getting money if you’re relying on someone. Financial independence is being called for with this placement. You might also find yourself more passionate and exploring different arenas within sexuality such as playing with toys and exploring fetishes. You can run into money out of the blue so a scratchcard or lottery ticket could be beneficial.

LIBRA

September 23 - October 22

It falls in the seventh house, which is to do with relationships and marriage. This is a great placement for bringing passion and adventure in your relationship. You will find that your focus is all about love. There’s great intensity and connection when it comes to relationships. However, if tensions have been boiling in a marriage or relationship that hasn’t been working out, now is the time where things can really get quite hot headed. It’s really a time to watch your words and practice diplomacy - this can be make or break.

SCORPIO

October 23 - November 21

The placement falls in the sixth house, which is to do with health and wellbeing. Hitting the gym will be good for you. Doing anything to improve your wellbeing, even if it’s exploring alternative therapies, massages, going for a health check up or taking supplements, it will be very good for you.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 - December 21

I would say it’s ‘party, party’ party” because it falls in the fifth house, which is to do with entertainment. Going out indulging and socialising with others can be a very good way for you to channel energy. However, be wary of coming across as too high strung or pushy. It’s also a great time to meet new admirers as that energy is quite strong.

CAPRICORN

December 22 - January 19

The placement falls in the fourth house, which is to do with family and home. You might find yourself doing a lot of work around the home, DIY and spending more time with family. However, watch out for family disputes and getting into heated arguments with loved ones. If there is a family member that you don’t get on with, it’s probably best to stay away from them over the next couple of days.

AQUARIUS

January 20 - February 18

The placement falls in the third house, which is about communication, new ideas and movement. You might have some brain waves of new initiatives and intuitive flashes of things you want to do with your life. Really listen to those new ideas that seem to come out of nowhere because those ideas could end up becoming big achievements further down the line. Also watch your communication because it can be quite intense, heated and very passionate. It’s a great time to do presentations and do a YouTube video, but when it comes to your personal relationships, tone it down a little bit.

PISCES

February 19 - March 20