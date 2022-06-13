The strawberry moon will be the sixth full moon of the year

The sixth full moon of the year, known as the strawberry moon , is due to reach its peak in June.

The strawberry moon is the first supermoon of the year, and it will be visible for UK-based stargazers to see.

But, what exactly is the strawberry moon, what is a supermoon and when and where will it be visible?

Here’s everything you need to know.

The strawberry moon appears in the UK every June.

What is the meaning of the strawberry moon?

June’s full moon is named after the beginning of the strawberry picking season.

It is also known as rose moon or hot moon and marks the start of the summer’s warm weather.

When will the strawberry moon appear?

The strawberry moon appears in the same month as the summer solstice , the longest day of the year.

June’s full moon will reach its peak on June 14 at 12.51pm.

Will the strawberry moon be a supermoon?

When a full moon is at the point in its orbit that brings it closest to earth it appears as a supermoon.

It looks up to 30% brighter and 14% bigger than the full moon.

As well as being closer and brighter, the moon should also look orange and red in colour, if you can see it properly through the clouds.

Supermoon is not an astrological term and its scientific name is actually perigee full moon.

The strawberry moon will be a supermoon, and it will also be the first supermoon of the year.

Will we be able to see the strawberry moon in the UK?

Yes, we will be able to see the strawberry moon around the UK.

The good news is that the strawberry moon may peak on Tuesday 14 June, it will also appear for a few days in and around June 14 too, so there will be plenty of chances to see it.

Due to an optical illusion, the moon will likely appear much larger when it’s near the horizon, so the best views will be just after moonrise or before moonset.

What is full moon and why do they each have different names?

A full moon happens when the moon is completely illuminated by the sun’s rays and occurs when the earth is directly aligned between the sun and the moon.

This takes place every 29.5 days, or generally speaking once a month.

They each have different names because the early Native Americans tribes gave each full moon a nickname to keep track of their seasons and lunar months.

Most of the names relate to an activity or an event that took place at the time in each location.

However, it wasn’t a uniform system and tribes tended to name moons differently.

Colonial Americans adopted some of these moon names, however, and applied them to their own calendar system which is why they’re still in existence today.

Why is the strawberry moon in Sagittarius and what does it mean?

This strawberry full moon happens when the sun is in Gemini and therefore the moon is in Sagittarius, its opposite sign.

Everyone can look forward to the strawberry moon’s energy because it will be in the playful and fun sign of Sagittarius.