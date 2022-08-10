NationalWorld compiles your full moon guide for 2022

Full moons grace our skies roughly every 29.5 days and each have various names.

The names such as Pink Moon and Flower Moon all come from Native American, Colonial American or other traditional North American tribes.

These tribes used the moons to track the seasons and the names have been passed down through the generations.

Here are all the dates of the next full moons this year, their names and what time will be best to see them light the sky.

What are the full moon dates in 2022?

Here is the full calendar of full moons for 2022:

17 January

16 February

18 March

16 April

16 May

14 June

13 July

11 August

10 September

9 October

8 November

8 December

Flower Moon: 16 May 2022

This year’s Flower Moon will be in our skies on Monday 16 May at 5.14am.

The Flower Moon is also called the Corn Planting Moon and the Milk Moon.

There will also be a total lunar eclipse on the very same day.

NASA explains that when there is a total lunar eclipse, the “moon and sun are on opposite sides of earth.”

Essentially, the earth acts like a giant block, cutting out the light from the sun reaching the moon and obscuring it from view.

Strawberry Moon: 14 June 2022

You can see the Strawberry Moon on Tuesday 14 June at 12.51pm.

This month’s full moon is also called Mead Moon and Honey Moon - and it also coincides with a Supermoon.

A Supermoon occurs when the moon is both full and particularly close to earth in its elliptical orbit, a point known as the perigee.

Also, this month, look out for the Summer Solstice, which is on Tuesday 21 June.

Buck Moon: 13 July 2022

Named for the summer regrowth of deer and elk antlers shed in the winter, the Buck Moon rises on Wednesday 13 July at 7.38pm.

This month’s moon is also called the Thunder Moon, Hay Moon, Mead Moon and the Rose Moon.

This is also a Supermoon, with the moon reaching its closest point to Earth.

Sturgeon Moon: 11 August 2022

The Sturgeon Moon makes a splash on Thursday 11 August.

The full moon will also be a supermoon - the third and last of the year.

The supermoon will reach its peak at 2:36am on the morning of 12 August, with supermoons appearing around 7% larger and 15% brighter than a standard full Moon.

It is called the Sturgeon Moon because the Algonquin tribes of North America named August’s full Moon after the abundance of sturgeon in the rivers and lakes at this time of year.

The sturgeon is North America’s largest freshwater fish and they have been reported to reach lengths of up to six metres and weighing nearly a tonne.

The Sturgeon Moon is also called the Green Corn Moon.

Harvest Moon: 10 September 2022

Reap what you have sown as the Harvest Moon rises on Saturday 10 September at 10.59am.

This is also called Corn Moon, Fruit Moon, Barley Moon, and Hungry Ghost Moon.

The Harvest Moon is the name given to describe either the September or October full moon — depending on the timing of the Autumn Equinox.

Whichever month’s full moon is closest to the equinox earns the title — and in 2022, September wins the battle.

The Autumn Equinox is on Thursday 22 September.

Blood Moon: 9 October 2022

The Blood Moon will occur on Sunday 9 October at 9.55pm.

The Blood Moon is also nicknamed the Travel Moon, Dying Grass Moon, Hunter’s Moon, and the Sanguine Moon (which is a fancy way to say “blood red”).

Frost Moon: 8 November 2022

The Frost Moon is a good reminder for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere to hunker down for the coming winter.

In 2022, the Frost Moon will be at its brightest on Tuesday 8 November at 11.02am.

November’s full moon is also called the Beaver Moon and the Snow Moon.

This year, the Frost Moon features yet another total lunar eclipse on the same morning.

Cold Moon: 7 December 2022

The final full moon will shine brightest on Wednesday 7 December at 4.08am.

The final Full Moon of the year is also called Oak Moon, the Moon before Yule, and Long Night Moon — but it doesn’t coincide with the actual longest night of the year in 2022.