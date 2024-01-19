Sainsbury's Valentine's Day Dine in Deal for Two is back - and you can enjoy a main, side dish, dessert and drink for just £15

The Sainsbury's Valentine's Day Dine in Deal for Two 2024. Photo by Sainsbury's.

Love is definitely in the air ahead of Valentine's Day - and foodies can rejoice as Sainsbury's Valentine's Day Dine in Deal for Two has returned for 2024 - and it's just £15.

The deal gives dreamy duos the chance to enjoy a three-course meal including a choice of starter, main, side dish, dessert and drink so you can enjoy a truly decadent meal. With over twenty-five products in the range to choose from, with both meat and vegan options as well as non-alcoholic drinks available, there is something for everyone this Valentine's Day, no matter who you choose to celebrate with or what your dietary choices are. Show them you love them with the best home cooked meal made easy with Sainsbury's - all you need to do is agree who's doing the washing up.

To make the deal even more tasty, six products from the offering have been awarded 'best Valentine's Day Meal Deal' choice for 2024 by Good Housekeeping: Taste the Difference scallop gratin starter, Taste the Difference slow cooked duck legs with cherry & teriyaki glaze main, paired with Taste the Difference dauphinoise potatoes side, Taste the Difference white chocolate mousse rose with strawberry crème pat dessert and Taste the Difference prosecco or shloer pink non alcoholic bubbly sparkling juice drinks.

The meal deal will be available to buy in stores and online from Wednesday 7 February and Wednesday February 14. That gives you plenty of time to enjoy these delicious dishes, whether you are marking the official Valentine's date or having an early or late celebration. Keep reading to find the full details of what options you can choose from.

What options are available in the Sainsbury's Dine in for Two Valentine's Day 2024 meal deal?

The Sainsbury's Dine in for Two meal deal for £15 includes a choice of one of the following from each category:

Starters:

Taste the Difference Scallop Gratin - £4

Taste the Difference Leek and Cheddar Tart (V) - £5

Taste the Difference Salmon & Beetroot Mousse Pots - £4

Taste the Difference Antipasto Platter - £4.50

Taste the Difference 8 Prawn Selection - £4

Taste the Difference Fragrant Vegetable Bao Buns (VE) - £4

Taste the Difference Breaded Camembert with Cranberry (V) - £4

Main Dishes:

Taste the Difference Slow Cooked Duck Legs with Cherry & Teriyaki Glaze - £6.50

Taste the Difference Rump Steak with Butter - £7.50

Taste the Difference Sirloin Steak with Butter - £9

Taste the Difference Scottish Salmon Encroute - £7

Taste the Difference Gammon Love Shanks - £6.50

Taste the Difference Chicken Parmigiana - £5.75

Taste the Difference Plant Based Wellington (VE) - £6.75

Taste the Difference Nduja Pork Cutlets - £6.50

Taste the Difference Italian Chicken Breasts with Prosciutto & Cheese - £7.50

Sides:

Taste the Difference Dauphinoise Potatoes (V) - £2.75

Taste the Difference Triple Cooked Chips (VE) - £2.75

Taste the Difference Cauliflower Cheese (V) - £2.75

Taste the Difference Mashed Potato (V) - £2.25

Taste the Difference Green Veg Medley, Rainbow Chard (Ve) - £2.75

Desserts:

Taste the Difference White Chocolate Mousse Rose with Strawberry Crème Pat (V) - £4

Taste the Difference Raspberry & Choc Torte (VE) - £3.35

Taste the Difference Chocolate Melt In the Middle (V) - £3.35

Taste the Difference Lemon Tarts (V) - £3.35

Taste the Difference Rhubarb & Custard Cheesecake Slices (V) - £3.35

Taste the Difference 6 Valentines Macarons (V) - £3.35

Taste the Difference Cheeseboard (V) - £3.50

Drinks - Alcoholic:

Taste the Difference Prosecco 75cl - £8.50

Winemaker's Collection Pinot Grigio 75cl - £7

Winemaker's Collection Rosé 75cl - £7

Winemaker's Collection Merlot 75cl - £7

Stella Artois Unfiltered Bottles 4 x 330ml - £5.50

Drinks - Non-Alcoholic:

Shloer Celebration Pink Fizz 750ml - £3.85

Bottlegreen Sparkling Presse 2 x 750ml - £5.80

Lucky Saint Unfiltered Lager 4 x 330ml - £6