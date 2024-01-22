Fast food fans will be able to buy two new limited edition desserts at McDonald's UK for Valentine's Day - and they're both pink

McDonald's UK has launched two new limited edition desserts for Valentine's Day 2024. Pictured is the Raspberry and White Chocolate Pie. Photo by McDonald's.

McDonalds UK customers are set to fall in love with two new all-pink desserts which will feature on the fast food chain's menu this Valentine's Day.

The two desserts include a brand new launch and also a themed flavour from a recurring favourite - and they'll both available for budget friendly prices. This means that everyone can share some love this Valentine's Day and buy a sweet for their sweetheart.

Like most products for the season of love, these desserts are limited edition so if you do fancy trying one of these dishes detailed below make sure you get to your local McDonald's in plenty of time. So, what exactly are the two new desserts and when can you buy them? Keep reading to find out all you need to know.

What are McDonald's Valentine's Day 2024 desserts?

Customers can enjoy a duo of hot and cold desserts from the fast-food chain, dressed in red and pink packaging. There's the brand new Raspberry and White Chocolate Pie, featuring a crispy pink pastry filled with a smooth white chocolate ganache and a delightful raspberry compote, which is a budget friendly £1.99.

McDonald's UK has launched two new limited edition desserts for Valentine's Day 2024. Pictured is the Ruby Chocolate KitKat McFlurry. Photo by McDonald's.

There's also a themed McFlurry flavour; a new KitKat Ruby Chocolate McFlurry into the mix, comprised of soft dairy ice cream swirled with ruby chocolate-covered KitKat pieces and wafer bites. As if that wasn't decadent enough, this is then topped with a luscious pink raspberry sauce. This dessert is priced at £1.59 for a regular size and £2.19 for a larger size.

When are the McDonald's Valentine's Day 2024 desserts available to buy?

If you want to be among the first to be sampling these two new delicious desserts before by downloading the McDonald's app. You'll then get the chance to buy and eat them before they actually arrive at restaurants. The new additions will be available to buy on either Wednesday February 7 or Thursday February 8, before then launching in-store ahead of Valentine's Day on Wednesday February 14.

