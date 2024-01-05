The new McDonald's menu for January 2024 was released this week.

Yesterday (January 4) marked the launch of the new McDonald's menu.

In the interest of consumer advice (and getting a free lunch) I arranged with the McDonald's press office to try every new item on the menu.

This means my lunch consisted of a steakhouse stack burger, a fajita chicken wrap, a sharebox (thank you!) of garlic cheese bites and a Cadbury Caramel McFlurry. As a health specialist, I decided not to count calories on this occasion...

My order arrived right around 1pm, delivered to my door, and I tucked in with ferocious enthusiasm. The first thing I wanted to try was the garlic cheese bites, especially since I had at least a dozen in the box.

These garlic cheese bites are a tad smaller than cheese bites that have previously graced the menu - but there are far more in a box. You can genuinely taste the garlic, which both surprised and impressed me, as my own cooking would be a vampire's worst nightmare.

After this, I gave the fajita chicken wrap a go. This wrap has both a creamy fajita sauce and a tomato salsa inside, which combine for an absolutely sensational flavour. With onions, cheese and shredded lettuce inside too, this wrap was the highlight of my lunch.

Next, I tried the steakhouse stack, which is made with two beef patties, a slice of cheddar cheese, crispy onions, red onions and lettuce served with a black peppercorn sauce. The beef patties tasted great, and the peppercorn sauce added a depth of flavour to the burger. I'll definitely be ordering this one again.

Finally, for dessert I ploughed through the Cadbury Caramel McFlurry. I was grateful to McDonald's for packing so much caramel sauce into this - if every McFlurry comes out like this, we're in for a real treat with this new menu.