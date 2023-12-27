McDonald's unveils January 2024 menu - with cheesy garlic bites and steakhouse stack returning
The new menu will be unveiled on January 4, McDonald's confirmed.
Almost half a dozen old favourites are set to return to the McDonald's menu in 2024, the fast food chain has revealed.
In all UK and Ireland McDonald's restaurants on January 4, the chain will unveil the return of a popular burger, a sorely-missed wrap and both sweet and savoury snacks to tickle the taste buds. Saver meal deals will also be kept on the menu, the company confirmed.
For a limited time only, the stakehouse stack will make its return - two 100 per cent British and Irish beef patties, a slice of cheddar cheese, crispy onions, red onions and lettuce served with a black peppercorn sauce, all in a freshly toasted glazed sesame topped bun. It will cost £5.49 on its own, £7.19 for a medium meal and £7.89 for a large meal.
McDonald’s super fans may remember the chicken fajita wrap from 2020. This will be making a comeback with a new and improved recipe, boasting creamy fajita sauce and tomato salsa, silvered onions, cheese and shredded lettuce - at the price of £3.49.
As we bid a fond farewell to the cheese melt dippers, diners will see the cheesy garlic bites back on the menu. Served in a pack of five, the bites are a blend of mozzarella and Emmental cheese, in a garlic breadcrumb coating - served with a rich tomato dip. The cheesy garlic bites cost £2.59, or £6.79 for a sharebox.
To top it all off, the Cadbury Dairy Milk and Cadbury Caramel McFlurries will also be back, each costing £1.99 or £1.49 for the mini McFlurry.
