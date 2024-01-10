Going to McDonald's doesn't have to ruin your diet.

If you're on a health kick in 2024, the thought of going to a fast food chain could spell the end of your diet push.

A single meal can set you back thousands of calories, burning through an entire recommended daily allowance in just a few bites. This is especially true at chains such as Burger King, Pizza Hut and McDonald's.

But it doesn't have to be this way. In fact, McDonald's has a plethora of lower calorie alternatives on the menu which, while not being as healthy as plain fish and veg, will allow you to go and eat out with family and friends without piling on the pounds.

Leading the charge is the Grilled Chicken Salad, a refreshing alternative for those looking to make mindful choices. Packed with lettuce, grilled chicken, cherry tomatoes and cucumber slices, this salad clocks in at around 133 calories. Diners can also opt for the Crispy Chicken Salad, although this is a tad more calorific.

Despite being a rather unpopular menu item, the Filet-O-Fish certainly won't break the calorie bank. This classic sandwich boasts a crispy fish fillet, tartar sauce, and a steamed bun, totalling 329 calories. It's a smart choice for those looking to reel in a tasty meal without sacrificing nutritional value.

For those seeking a protein-packed option with a spicier kick, the McChicken Sandwich is probably the way to go. With its crispy chicken patty, lettuce, and mayonnaise, this sandwich provides a total 388 calories. While it recently left the menu, the Chicken Big Mac was a great high-protein choice for those with a few extra calories left to much on in the day.

Vegetarians aren't left out of the low-calorie party either, as McDonald's offers the Veggie Delight Wrap. With a medley of fresh vegetables, a spicy veggie patty, and a flavourful sauce, this wrap is a plant-based delight at only 364 calories