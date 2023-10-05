David Beckham opened up about his OCD in a new Netflix documentary.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid footballer David Beckham has opened up about his struggles with OCD in a new Netflix show.

A four-part documentary series, simply titled Beckham, takes a look at the life of the ex-England captain, and in particular his experiences with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD). Around 750,000 people in the UK are estimated to have OCD.

David Beckham attends the Netflix 'Beckham' UK Premiere at The Curzon Mayfair on October 03, 2023 in London, England. (Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the NHS, OCD is a mental health condition where a person has obsessive thoughts and compulsive behaviours. Symptoms can develop when a person is as young as six-years-old, but it often begins in puberty and early adulthood. For example, someone with an obsessive fear of being burgled may feel they need to check all the windows and doors are locked several times before they can leave their house.

Beckham first spoke about his disorder in an interview with ITV back in 2006, where he told them, "I have to have everything in a straight line or everything has to be in pairs."

In the Netflix documentary, Beckham revealed that he spends hours cleaning his Holland Park mansion every night, long after everyone else has gone to bed.

He said: "I clean it so well, I'm not sure it's actually appreciated so much by my wife, in all honesty. The fact that when everyone's in bed I then go around, clean the candles, turn the lights on to the right setting, make sure everywhere is tidy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I hate coming down in the morning and there's cups and plates and, you know, bowls. It's tiring going around every single candle cleaning it. I clip the candle wax, I clean the glass, that's my pet hate, the smoke around the inside of a candle.