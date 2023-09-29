First Kim Kardashian poses with short buzz cut and now Jennifer Aniston is photographed for the ’Muses’ issue of the CR Fashion Book

Jennifer Aniston is one of the latest celebrities to pose for the CR Fashion Book’s ‘Muses’ Issue. Along with the Friends actress Kim Kardashian was photographed with a short buzz cut hairstyle and model Lara Stone showed off her pregnancy belly for issue 23.

The actress stunned in a black and white style photo shoot photographed by Zoey Grossman. In one image Jen-An wore a shirt and tie by Valentino, with jewellery from Tiffany & Co and in another image she wore a black suit by Versace.

In an interview with CR Fashion Book Jennifer Aniston, 54, revealed her health and beauty secrets. And the good news is you can easily add these health tips to your daily routine and get her perfectly honed figure too.

If like me you have Friends on daily repeat you will know that Jennifer Aniston still looks as stunning as she did from the very first pilot episode in 1995 - almost 30 years after the series began.

The Friends alum recently revealed her beauty secrets and said: “I drink a lot of water, move my body daily, try to eat whole, fresh foods, and get as much sleep as I can.”

According to Jen-An it really is that simple all you have to do is drink more water, get lots of sleep and eat healthy. Although it seems she may have forgotten to mention her secret to keeping her legs ultra toned.

The Morning Show actress recently shared a snap on her Instagram stories of herself wearing compression pants after her vigorous workout routine - which includes cardio and Pilates. Compression pants are designed to reduce swelling by using pressure to drain fluid from the lymphatic system (part of the immune system).

When it comes to her Pilates routine it’s not just any routine Jennifer Aniston recently partnered with fitness company Pvolve Pilates and is a big fan. She says: “I love it so much! Pvolve is a unique approach to fitness that I’m so excited to share with others. It was transformative for me. I leave every workout feeling energised and strong, but not beat up.”