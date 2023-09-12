What happened when we last checked on Alex and Bradley, the hosts of ‘The Morning Show’?

The trials and tribulations of the crew behind ‘The Morning Show’ return to our screens this week, as Season 3 of AppleTV+’s show of the same name starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon continues to follow the cutthroat world of morning television - and given the dramas ITV’s ‘This Morning’ has faced this year, the show plays more like a fly-on-the-wall documentary more and more each season.

When we last left Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson (Aniston and Witherspoon’s characters respectively), Levy contracts COVID-19, and it's portrayed in a raw and intense manner on screen. However, her decision to livestream her COVID experience on the new streaming service UBA+ takes an unexpected turn; despite facing severe public backlash over the weeks, Alex's unfiltered display of COVID symptoms oddly captivates her audience, potentially winning back some of her critics.

In a twist that had been brewing throughout the second season, Cory Ellison (played by Billy Crudup) finally confesses his love for Bradley Jackson. However, Bradley is already in a relationship with Laura Peterson (played by Julianna Margulies), and Cory's confession occurs while they're searching for Bradley's brother during a pandemic. Bradley's brother is miraculously found just as she receives Cory's declaration.

The situation raises questions about Bradley's true feelings for Cory and the complexities of their relationship. Given the show's penchant for intricate character dynamics, Bradley's emotions toward the executive who holds her professional fate are likely multifaceted.

However, what becomes a more pressing concern is the potential health risk Bradley and Cory face. In their final scene, they navigate a COVID-covered emergency room without masks or protective gear, and the episode closes with them realizing the gravity of their situation as they nervously watch a news broadcast tallying COVID-19 fatalities.

What can viewers expect from Season 3 of ‘The Morning Show’?

According to Apple TV’s synopsis: “The future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.”

Who is appearing in Season 3 of ‘The Morning Show’?

John Hamm is set to join the cast for Season 3 of 'The Morning Show' (Credit: Getty Images)

Alongside the core cast members of Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup, Season 3 of ‘The Morning Show’ will see the debut of Paul Marks, played by former ‘Mad Men’ star John Hamm.

Did a UK television presenter paraphrase from ‘The Morning Show’?

There have been parallels between how Holly Willoughby handled the Philip Schofield situation on ‘This Morning’ to how Jennifer Aniston’s character, Alex Levy, handled the bombshell allegations her co-star Mitch Kessler (played by Steve Carrell) in the first episode of ‘The Morning Show’ Season 1.

When does ‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 air?