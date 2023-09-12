BBC executives grapple with when to release the controversial drama about one of the UK’s most prolific paedophiles

The BBC making a drama about the sex crimes of one of its biggest stars is, as one NationalWorld colleague put it, like the Catholic Church producing Spotlight.

But that’s exactly what the channel has done with upcoming four part drama The Reckoning, and in another act of totally misreading the room, the BBC cast one of its biggest comedy actors in the role of real life paedophile and abuser Jimmy Savile.

Steve Coogan, who is best known for his long running comedy character Alan Partridge, a tactless self absorbed BBC radio and TV presenter, plays Savile in the series.

Speaking of his decision to take on the role, Coogan, 57, said: “To play Jimmy Savile was not a decision I took lightly. Neil McKay has written an intelligent script tackling sensitively an horrific story which – however harrowing – needs to be told.”

But the drama has met with strong backlash, Savile is estimated to have abused more than 400 victims over a 54 year period, and many of his victims will still be alive. The Reckoning will follow Savile’s upbringing, early career, and his decades of abuse, but BBC executives are concerned that it may have the wrong focus.

Steve Coogan stars as Jimmy Savile in The Reckoning

Why was The Reckoning rumoured to be delayed?

The Sun reported that the controversial drama was pushed back by at least several months as BBC bosses were concerned that it would look like a biopic of the infamous paedophile if it were released in its present form.

BBC heads instead want to put more emphasis on Savile’s victims and the trauma that his abuse caused.

The drama series was first announced three years ago and finished filming in January 2022, but an official release date has still not been confirmed. It was initially expected to come out in late 2022, before it was revealed that it would be released some time in autumn 2023.

Has The Reckoning been delayed?

Despite the obvious controversy surrounding the series, and the many rumours that its release date has been repeatedly pushed back in an effort to deal with the fallout further down the road, the BBC has claimed that no change to its schedule has been made.

A BBC spokesman told Mail Online: “The focus of the drama has not shifted. We have always said that we’re working closely with many people whose lives were impacted by Savile, including survivors, four of whom also feature in the drama.”

The BBC wanted to release The Reckoning after King Charles' coronation to avoid overshadowing the event

When is The Reckoning release date?

Despite reports that the series had been pushed back to 2024, the BBC has maintained that the release date of the drama has not been further delayed.

The unusual length of time between production beginning and the series coming out can probably be put down to the incredible sensitivity of the topic, and the BBC will be very much aware of the need to strike the right tone.

Yet, a concrete release date for the series is still yet to be confirmed. Earlier this year it was reported that the BBC wanted to release it after the coronation of King Charles, because the drama will touch on Savile’s close relationship with the royal family.