Everything you need to know about The Reckoning, the upcoming BBC One true crime drama starring Steve Coogan as Jimmy Savile

The Reckoning, the upcoming true crime drama about Jimmy Savile, is set to arrive on BBC One this Autumn.

The series, which stars Steve Coogan as Jimmy Savile, has been controversial since its announcement, attracting much debate as whether the dramatisation should go ahead.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Reckoning ahead of its BBC One broadcast.

What is The Reckoning about?

According to the official BBC One synopsis, “will trace the life of Jimmy Savile, a man who, for decades, became one of the UK’s most influential celebrities, but in death has become one of the most reviled figures of modern history following revelations of extensive and horrific abuse. Savile used his involvement in multiple organisations, such as the BBC, hospitals, prisons, and charities, to legitimise himself, forging friendships in showbusiness, politics, journalism, the Catholic Church and even the Royal family to cement his position.”

Who stars in The Reckoning?

Steve Coogan as Jimmy Savile in The Reckoning (Credit: BBC/ITV Studios/Matt Squire)

Steve Coogan plays Jimmy Savile. Coogan is best known for a series of comedic roles, most obviously his recurring character Alan Partridge, but you might also recognise him from The Trip and The Day Today. He’s also appeared in a number of more dramatic roles, including in the film Philomena, Stan & Ollie, and Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette.

Coogan is joined by Gemma Jones (Gentleman Jack), Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley), Mark Lewis Jones (Outlander) and Mark Stanley (White House Farm), though it’s yet to be announced which roles they’ll each be playing.

Who writes and directs The Reckoning?

The Reckoning was developed by writer Neil McKay and regular producing partner Jeff Pope. Most recently, McKay and Pope have worked on Four Lives, the BBC One true crime drama about murderer Stephen Port. Prior to that, they’ve collaborated on dramas Appropriate Adult and The Moorside among others.

All four episodes were directed by Sandra Goldbacher, who previously directed the Agatha Christie adaptation Ordeal by Innocence and Jack Thorne’s Grenfell-inspired drama The Accident.

Is there a trailer for The Reckoning?

Not yet, but as soon as BBC One releases a trailer we’ll update this piece to include it.

When and how can I watch The Reckoning?

At the moment, there’s still relatively little in the way of details about when you’ll be able to watch The Reckoning, with the BBC only saying that it’ll air this Autumn.

When it does air, The Reckoning will be broadcast on BBC One, with the full series likely available to watch as part of a boxset on iPlayer also.

How many episodes is The Reckoning?

The Reckoning is a four-part drama, with each episode running to around an hour long.

Is The Reckoning based on a true story?

Yes, it is. According to the BBC, The Reckoning was developed with extensive consultation with a number of Savile’s victims, with the series also set to feature interviews with people impacted by Savile.

The synopsis explains that “four survivors of Savile who have contributed to The Reckoning will also feature in the series, interviewed on camera to offer their further insight and to reflect on their experiences in the hope that the telling of their stories will prevent something like it happening again.”

Why should I watch The Reckoning?