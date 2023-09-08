From Tilly Ramsay to Buddy Oliver, here’s the celeb kids who are following in the footsteps of their famous parents

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jamie Oliver’s 12-year-old son Buddy has reportedly landed his own cooking show which aims to teach skills and recipes to kids his own age.

Buddy is no stranger to showing off his cooking skills in the kitchen, he already hosts a YouTube series called Cooking Buddies which boasts over 100,000 subscribers, whilst his Instagram account where he shares recipes has an impressive 87,000 followers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A growing number of celebrity children who have found success thanks to their famous connections have been described as nepo babies. The term has been used to describe celebrity kids including Brooklyn Beckham and Lily-Rose Depp.

So, is there a nepo baby chef trend? Here’s everything you need to know about celeb chef kids who got their own cooking shows.

Is there a nepo baby chef trend? (Photo: NationalWorld/Mark Hall)

Is there a nepo baby chef trend?

The term nepo baby refers to children of famous or wealthy people whose careers benefit from the powerful connections they have due to who their parents are. Well-known examples of nepo babies include Brooklyn Beckham, Lily-Rose Depp and Maya Hawke.

In an interview with the MailOnline earlier this year, Oliver revealed that his children wouldn’t be nepo babies and that if Buddy wanted to become a chef he would “earn his trade”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oliver said: “It’s not because he’s a special kid, it’s because kids are brilliant and when they repeat things a few times, they get good at it – whether it’s cricket, boxing or gymnastics, and he happened to have a mackerel in his hand, which is a cheap fish that’s bloody good for you, and he cooked it for his brother River, crispy skins 90 per cent of the way, and you can’t produce that content.

“When I ran the restaurant Fifteen, where most of our young people were unemployed, from prison or troubled backgrounds, we put these kids in front of amazing farmers and artisans, fishermen and producers. That’s what changes you and I’d definitely do that with Buddy, if he wanted to go down that route. He would earn his trade for sure.”

What celeb chef kids have their own cooking show?

Buddy Oliver is not the first child of a famous celebrity chef who has landed their own cooking show, with Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Matilda previously hosting a show on CBBC and launching her own cook book.

Here are the celeb chef children who have their own cooking shows:

Buddy Oliver

Advertisement

Advertisement

Buddy Oliver is the eldest son of Jamie Oliver and Juliette Norton. At just 12-years-old, he has reportedly landed a cooking show deal following the success of his YouTube series Cooking Buddies which boasts over 100,000 subscribers.

In his YouTube series he shares exciting recipes for kids his own age, with meals including meatballs, omelette and crispy chicken on the menu.

Matilda Ramsay

Matilda “Tilly” Ramsay, is the daughter of Gordon and Tana Ramsay. The 21-year-old previously presented the CBBC cooking show Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch alongside her family between 2015 and 2019. She also appeared as a guest on MasterChef Junior and in her father’s series Hells Kitchen. In 2017 she also released her first cooking book, Matilda & The Ramsay Bunch: Tilly’s Kitchen Takeover.