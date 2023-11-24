I tried and tested the Shark FlexStyle gift set to see if it’s worth putting at the top of your Christmas list

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Black Friday is finally here and this is a deal you definitely don't want to miss out. The Shark FlexStyle Limited Edition 5-in-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer Gift Set has 15% off selected FlexStyle hair stylers this Black Friday giving you a huge saving but is it worth the money? I have put it through its styling paces and put it to the test so see how it does and if you should buy it.

You may have already heard of the brand Shark as it is the UK’s best-selling vacuum cleaner brand. But did you know that they also have a huge range of premium household products, from corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners to steam mops, air purifiers, hair dryers and more.

The Shark FlexStyle which also comes Black or the limited edition teal colour includes 5 changeable stylers whether you want straight and smooth, volume or curls. The set also has a storage bag to keep everything together, hair sectioning clips and an easy to use step-by-step styling guide to make your life easier.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shark FlexStyle Black Friday deals (Shark)

Shark FlexStyle: How does it look?

The Shark FlexStyle looks sleek and has all the hair drying features you need such as On/Off switch, three temperature settings (low/medium/high), three air flow settings (low/medium/high), a cool shot button which is essential for locking in your hairstyle, hinge lock to change from hairdryer mode to styling wand mode and a lock ‘n’ click attachment setting.

Shark FlexStyle: What stylers do you get?

In this The Shark FlexStyle gift set there are five stylers:

Styling Concentrator for blow drying

Two auto-wrap curlers (left/right) in size 32mm,

Two auto-wrap curlers (left/right) in size 24mm

Oval Brush

Frizz Fighter Finishing tool

Shark FlexStyle: What is it like to use?

The Shark FlexStyle is really easy to use. It has a long cable which I feel is a must when styling your hair. The temperature is good, not too hot - as long as you don’t accidentally hold your finger on the coolshot when trying to dry your wet hair like I did.

The thing that really impressed me was the airflow on the dryer. I have naturally frizzy hair and normally when using a hairdryer it blows so hard that I just look like a frizz ball, however I noticed that after using the Shark FlexStyle my hair was much smoother and if I wasn’t curling it could easily get away without using straighteners.

The curling wand takes a bit of getting used to but you do quickly get to grips with it thanks to the step-by-step guide. The overall result is smooth curls and once combed out gives you a salon styled look.

Shark FlexStyle: Is it worth buying?

Honestly if I got the Shark FlexStyle gift set for Christmas I would be over the moon. For anyone that struggles to style their hair this makes it quick and easy. It’s the perfect gift for someone or if you just fancy treating yourself. Plus as it’s on sale for Black Friday I would rush and buy it now.