Reality TV star and former glamour model Katie Price is touring the UK with her teenage daughter Princess to share tips on make-up and looking good

Katie Price has announced she is going on a ‘makeup masterclass' tour – and pass on tips about how to look gorgeous. The reality TV star and former glamour model will be joined by her 16-year-old daughter Princess at the events.

According to Katie’s website, those attending can join the pair for “a night filled with makeup” as they share their top looks and explain how to recreate them alongside makeup artist Saffron Rose Litchfield. The VIP tickets, which cost £80, include a meet-and-greet with Katie and Princess, the chance to take a selfie with the pair, and a seat at the masterclass. Under 16 years must be accompanied with an adult. Genral tickets for one of the events in Edinburgh are already sold out.

Sharing the news of her visit to Scotland with her 2.6 million fans on social media, Katie wrote: “I’ll be in Dundee and Edinburgh next week. Can’t wait to see you all”.

The star is no stranger to Edinburgh, having visited ‘Makeup by Lynn’ in Easter Drylaw as part of last makeup masterclass' tour.

In January, Katie opened up over her shame at being hit with a drink-drive conviction – and admitted trying to end her life after hitting rock bottom. In an exclusive GB News interview, the Londoner insisted she was now on the way back up, has aspirations of one day becoming a paramedic, and dreams of finding love again.