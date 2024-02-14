Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Keir Starmer will be hoping to change the new cycle and put a bad week behind him with victory in the Wellingborough and Kingswood by-elections.

While in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire, former Tory minister Chris Skidmore resigned in protest against the government plans to increase the number of oil and gas licences. He said: "As the former energy minister who signed the UK’s net zero commitment by 2050 into law, I cannot vote for a Bill that clearly promotes the production of new oil and gas.“

He added: "To fail to act, rather than merely speak out, is to tolerate a status quo that cannot be sustained. I am therefore resigning my party whip and instead intend to be free from any party-political allegiance."

While both constituencies have traditionally been safe Tory seats, Labour is expected to take both and further eat into Rishi Sunak's majority in the House of Commons.

Cluck Off: Wellingborough: Camapign against chicken farm near Rushden and Higham Helen Harrison, Tom Pursglove MP, and Peter Bone MP in February 2018

Wellingborough by-election candidates

Replacing Peter Bone as the Conservative candidate in Wellingborough is ... his girlfriend Helen Harrison. Harrison has denied that her and Bone made some sort of deal with Tory HQ for her to become the candidate - to be fair she is a councillor in North Northamptonshire.

She said that the allegations against Bone are "untrue" and described the situation as "a deeply unpleasant process". You can read an exclusive interview with Harrison by my colleague Alison Bagley for our sister title the Northamptonshire Telegraph.

Representing Labour is Gen Kitchen, who is a 28-year-old councillor in Newham, east London. Gen is from South Northamptonshire and says she's having to work hard to regain trust in politicians. In a sit-down interview, she told me: "It’s the sense that nothing works that’s pervasive. You can’t get a doctor’s appointment, you can’t get a dentists’ appointment, the roads aren’t fixed, the parks aren’t nice. When seemingly council tax and national insurance has been going up.”

Full list of Wellingborough by-election candidates Nick The Flying Brick - The Official Monster Raving Loony Party

Ana Gunn - Liberal Democrats

Ben Habib - Reform UK

Helen Harrison - The Conservative Party

Ankit Love Jknpp Jay Mala Post-Mortem - Independent

Gen Kitchen - Labour Party

Alex Merola - Britain First - Stop The Boats

Will Morris - Green Party

Andre Pyne-Bailey - Independent

Marion Turner-Hawes - Independent

Kev Watts - Independent

Kingswood by-election candidates

Mayor of Lewisham in south-east London Damien Egan is the Labour candidate for Kingswood. Egan, who grew up in the constituency, had previously been selected for North East Bristol, which will absorb much of Kingswood when boundaries change at the next election. He told Labour List: "Whilst work drew me towards London, my family’s here and my heart has never left. I believe there’s a better way to do politics; working with people to make real, lasting change."

Former MP Chris Skidmore resigned the Conservative whip over the Government's plans to mandate the issuing of new oil and gas licences. PIC: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Defending the seat for the Conservatives is Tory group leader on South Gloucestershire Council Sam Bromiley. He has said he would not seek re-election at the general election later this year, and is only standing to stop houses being built on green belt in the area. He told the Telegraph: "I’m doing this purely so my son can enjoy those fields like I did when I was younger, and to really make our community a better place."

Full list of Kingswood by-election candidates Sam Bromiley - The Conservative Party

Andrew Brown - Liberal Democrats

Damien Egan - Labour Party

Lorraine Francis - Green Party

Rupert Lowe - Reform UK

Nicholas Wood - Ukip

Wellingborough by-election odds

Labour is currently the odds on favourite to win Wellingborough. William Hill has priced Keir Starmer's party 1/12 to take the seat from the Tories.

The bookies now have Reform UK as the second favourites ahead of the Tories at 13/2. The Conservatives are 10/1.

Kingswood by-election odds

The Conservatives have slightly better odds in Kingswood, priced at 6/1 to hold onto the seat in the south-west. But Labour is still the favourite at 1/12 with William Hill. The Lib Dems are the third most fancied at 33/1.

