Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop has given us many controversial gift ideas over the years, here's a look at the best Christmas products for 2023

Hollywood actress turned wellness guru Gwyneth Paltrow raised a few eyebrows when she first released the famous ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ candle. Despite the scandalous name the product was a huge hit and instantly sold out. Over the years the brand has been known to bring out an elective list of Christmas gift ideas that are quite literally ridiculous. In 2019 the wellness brand sold a toilet roll for £38 - yes nearly £40 for a single roll of loo roll.

This year the Goop Christmas gifts are even more ridiculous - I mean it's hard to believe these items are going on someone's Christmas wish list, but it doesn’t matter how good you've been this year, the price of these gifts are exactly the reason why they have been named ‘ridiculous’.

We all love a board game at Christmas but the Alexandra Llewelyn, Poppies and Crane Backgammon Set for $14,580 may not be one for playing with the kids or even getting out of the box. What about a holiday? Or you can just the entire Turtle Island in Fiji from as little as $39,500 for a minimum of 3 nights.

OK, you really can’t go wrong with a stunning piece of jewellery as a gift. How about the Chrona Mini Link Necklace​ for $21,200 or the Zaha One-Diamond Ring​ for $19,800? Of course you would need a place to keep them safe, Goop have got you covered with the Custom-Built Ruby Jewellery Safe Casoro, from $11,100.

The good news is the list also includes ideas for the foodie in your life, the Parmigiano Reggiano DOP, Aged 24 Months is only $396. Not to forget the kiddies with the Milton & Goose Essential Play Kitchen Bundle $1,166.60 and for the dog why not treat your pet to a HERMÈS Cavaletti Doghouse $1,925?