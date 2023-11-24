Bodycare products are another traditional choice when it comes to presents, but have you ever chosen your scent based on your star sign? Well now you can, thanks to SBC skincare.

While there are no rules etched in the stars forever, there are fragrant cues based on your inherent disposition that can help you find your signature scent. Here's what the brand's expert Adele O’Donoghue suggests:

Jasmine for ARIES

“Aries are passionate and confident, so they need a fragrance that makes an impact and statement just like them. Try the rich floral heart of Jasmine in SBC's Jasmine and Starflower Body Wash (from £9 sbcskincare.co.uk).

Cherry Blossoms for TAURUS

“Taurus are down to earth, tenacious, reliable, and loyal, and the cherry blossom is a reliable sight and iconic feature of Japan, as they always bloom at the first sign of spring." The SBC Skincare Cherry Blossom Body Wash (from £16 sbcskincare.co.uk) is a body wash that leaves skin refreshed and soft."

Lavender for GEMINI

“Geminis have very versatile personalities, so they need a scent that is known for its diverse uses; like Lavender. SBC Skincare’s Lavender Moisturising Gel (from £9 sbcskincare.co.uk) restores calm and balance."

Orange Blossom for CANCER

“Cancers are loyal, intuitive, sensitive and caring so they need something intense like orange blossom to match that. The SBC Skincare Manuka Honey and Orange Blossom Body Butter (£26 sbcskincare.co.uk) is the perfect match."

Coffee for LEO

“Compassion and big-heartedness, consciousness, drive, and natural leadership are the four main characteristics of the Leo personality, so they need a big note that is also familiar, which makes coffee the perfect scent match for them. SBC Skincare's Wild Geranium and Coffee Body Wash (from £9 sbcskincare.co.uk) envelops the senses."

Rose for VIRGO

"Virgos are humble, hardworking, and practical, but under the surface, they are natural, kind, and sympathetic. They need a scent that makes an impact but is also delicate and not stealing the limelight, making rose the perfect note. I love SBC Skincare's Rose Moisturising Gel (£30 sbcskincare.co.uk) does just that."

Ylang-Ylang for LIBRA

“Librans are extroverted, cosy, and friendly and are often concerned with attaining balance, harmony, and peace. Ylang-Ylang is a perfect scent match to compliment these characteristics as it is exotic, intense, and comfortingly familiar. A Ylang-Ylang Body Wash (from £16 sbcskincare.co.uk) is a gorgeous way of using this note to the max."

Propolis for SCORPIO

“Scorpios are strong, enigmatic, independent characters who crackle with an intensity and charisma that makes them un-ignorable, exactly like Propolis as a scent. I love a Propolis Body Butter (£28 sbcskincare.co.uk) to give a gentle hint to this warming scent."

Grapefruit for SAGITTARIUS

“Sagittarians are lively, passionate, and they love to feel free and resist rules, and restraints. So they need a scent that is zesty yet still unique, like a Grapefruit. Sharp, aromatic, and refreshing, grapefruit is a wonderful ingredient to use in the shower in a Foaming Body Polish (from £9 sbcskincare.co.uk)."

Sandalwood for CAPRICORN

“Capricorns are ambitious, determined, and strong, so they need a fragrance note that just won’t quit and will last day through to night. Enter Sandalwood. SBC Skincare's Arnica and Sandalwood Moisturising Gel (from £30 sbcskincare.co.uk) soothes areas of tension and fatigue, with a gorgeously musky scent."

Lemon Myrtle for AQUARIUS

“Aquarians are clever, analytical, assertive, confident, and innovative, which means they need a scent that is just as sharp as them. A Lemon Myrtle Moisturising Gel (from £9 sbcskincare.co.uk) invigorates senses."

Cucumber for PISCES