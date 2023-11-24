Christmas 2023: 11 best gifts for her including fashion, beauty, homeware, tech, food presents and more
The best Christmas gifts for her, whether she's a fashionista, a beauty lover, a foodie, a gadget queen or a home bird
Christmas 2023 is fast approaching, so it's time to start thinking about what presents you want to leave under the tree for your loved ones.
Below, we have rounded up 11 of the best presents we have found for her. There's something suitable for all ladies in your life; mums, grandmas, girlfriends, sisters, cousins, wives, best friends . . . no matter her relation to you, she'll be thrilled to receive one of these fabulous products on December 25.
We've included things to suit all tastes and all budgets, so whether you're looking for a stocking filler or a main star present we've got you covered. Read on to find the present she didn't even know she wanted, but will absolutely adore.
Socks are a staple stocking filler for a reason - everyone needs socks so you can't go wrong with them. But that doesn't mean they have to be boring and predictable.
These socks are extra special, they have a contrast heart cuff you could see over the top of a shoe or loafer. Made from a soft organic cotton blend, they're detailed with Dr. Martens lettering.
Available in pink, purple and black and sizes S/M and M/L.
Another classic present choice is perfume. It can be hard to know which one to pick, but we think one created by style queen Vera Wang is a great choice.
Radiant and whimsical, Vera Wang Princess is a sheer, fruity floral perfume – rich with vanilla and brimming with exotic flowers and succulent fruits.
This fragrance has been loved by women for almost 20 years now, so it's really stood the test of time and proved itself to be a classic. Plus, the bottle is really pretty.
Taking inspiration from the Little Black Dress, this aptly named Little Black Bra collection from Lounge was inspired to be a staple that women reach for again and again, just like their trusty, LBD and includes bras that she can pair with any outfit.
There's a range of beautiful designs available, in a variety of cuts, so you can choose something that will really compliment and flatter her. This is the gift that's elegant and sexy at the same time.
Available in sizes 30A - 40G for the bra and XS - 3XL for the matching thong.
Bodycare products are another traditional choice when it comes to presents, but have you ever chosen your scent based on your star sign? Well now you can, thanks to SBC skincare.
While there are no rules etched in the stars forever, there are fragrant cues based on your inherent disposition that can help you find your signature scent. Here's what the brand's expert Adele O’Donoghue suggests:
Jasmine for ARIES
“Aries are passionate and confident, so they need a fragrance that makes an impact and statement just like them. Try the rich floral heart of Jasmine in SBC's Jasmine and Starflower Body Wash (from £9 sbcskincare.co.uk).
Cherry Blossoms for TAURUS
“Taurus are down to earth, tenacious, reliable, and loyal, and the cherry blossom is a reliable sight and iconic feature of Japan, as they always bloom at the first sign of spring." The SBC Skincare Cherry Blossom Body Wash (from £16 sbcskincare.co.uk) is a body wash that leaves skin refreshed and soft."
Lavender for GEMINI
“Geminis have very versatile personalities, so they need a scent that is known for its diverse uses; like Lavender. SBC Skincare’s Lavender Moisturising Gel (from £9 sbcskincare.co.uk) restores calm and balance."
Orange Blossom for CANCER
“Cancers are loyal, intuitive, sensitive and caring so they need something intense like orange blossom to match that. The SBC Skincare Manuka Honey and Orange Blossom Body Butter (£26 sbcskincare.co.uk) is the perfect match."
Coffee for LEO
“Compassion and big-heartedness, consciousness, drive, and natural leadership are the four main characteristics of the Leo personality, so they need a big note that is also familiar, which makes coffee the perfect scent match for them. SBC Skincare's Wild Geranium and Coffee Body Wash (from £9 sbcskincare.co.uk) envelops the senses."
Rose for VIRGO
"Virgos are humble, hardworking, and practical, but under the surface, they are natural, kind, and sympathetic. They need a scent that makes an impact but is also delicate and not stealing the limelight, making rose the perfect note. I love SBC Skincare's Rose Moisturising Gel (£30 sbcskincare.co.uk) does just that."
Ylang-Ylang for LIBRA
“Librans are extroverted, cosy, and friendly and are often concerned with attaining balance, harmony, and peace. Ylang-Ylang is a perfect scent match to compliment these characteristics as it is exotic, intense, and comfortingly familiar. A Ylang-Ylang Body Wash (from £16 sbcskincare.co.uk) is a gorgeous way of using this note to the max."
Propolis for SCORPIO
“Scorpios are strong, enigmatic, independent characters who crackle with an intensity and charisma that makes them un-ignorable, exactly like Propolis as a scent. I love a Propolis Body Butter (£28 sbcskincare.co.uk) to give a gentle hint to this warming scent."
Grapefruit for SAGITTARIUS
“Sagittarians are lively, passionate, and they love to feel free and resist rules, and restraints. So they need a scent that is zesty yet still unique, like a Grapefruit. Sharp, aromatic, and refreshing, grapefruit is a wonderful ingredient to use in the shower in a Foaming Body Polish (from £9 sbcskincare.co.uk)."
Sandalwood for CAPRICORN
“Capricorns are ambitious, determined, and strong, so they need a fragrance note that just won’t quit and will last day through to night. Enter Sandalwood. SBC Skincare's Arnica and Sandalwood Moisturising Gel (from £30 sbcskincare.co.uk) soothes areas of tension and fatigue, with a gorgeously musky scent."
Lemon Myrtle for AQUARIUS
“Aquarians are clever, analytical, assertive, confident, and innovative, which means they need a scent that is just as sharp as them. A Lemon Myrtle Moisturising Gel (from £9 sbcskincare.co.uk) invigorates senses."
Cucumber for PISCES
“Pisces people are known for being emotionally sensitive, gracious, and emotionally aware. Using this scent in a Moisturising Gel (from £9 sbcskincare.co.uk) also uses the hydrating characteristics of the cucumber to keep skin hydrated."
For bargain gift of the year, look no further than this lovely lip oil. Better yet, you can pick it up alongside your weekly shop as it's from Aldi as part of their popular health and beauty brand, Lacura.
The Vitamin Einfused Luminous Lip Oil (10ml), is available in popular Clear and Cherry variants, in addition to a NEW Pink shade for Christmas, to hydrate your lips and add a pop of colour. It's been compared to the Dior version, but is of course a fraction of the price, so it will keep reveryone happy.
She can turn her pamper routine up a notch with the LED Face Mask which helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by penetrating deep within the skin layers and stimulating collagen production.
Featuring 3 different low-level wavelengths of light: red, green and blue, she'll be able to treat herself in the comfort of her own home without needing a trip to the spa. She'll also receive a USB cable, controller and carry bags to keep everything stored away neatly.
A beautifully luxurious stocking filler, Piglet in Bed’s Alpaca Wool bed socks will keep even the coldest of toes warm all season long. Chunky, soft and slouchy, these socks are perfect for lazy days at home. They'll keep her warm all winter long.
Available in S/M and M/L, and a variety of colours including raspberry (pictured), ecru, grey and blueberry.
The newly launched Kew Series by Laithwaites collection is a great choice to give her a little bit of luxury and some of her favourite things . . . without breaking the bank. There are some great picks for gardeners, foodies, beauty and wine-lovers, all gorgeously presented.
Choices, of course, include a box for the green-fingered, as this is a Kew Gardens collaboration. But, one of our top picks is the fizz and hand care box (£40) which includes a bottle of Blanc de Cabernet Brut, alongside a duo of Bergamot & Ginger Hand Wash and Hand Cream. Ideal for hard working gardeners to soothe their hands after a busy day pruning.
We also love the cookbook and red wine set (£35), featuring a bottle of the Kew Series by Laithwaites Rosso Incognito, alongside the Kew Gardens Cookbook. Perfect for inspiring recipes for those who have been growing their own fruit and veg but then need some help turning them in to delicious dishes.
Any lady with curly hair will love the Only Curls products, made to define, hold and boost curls of all kinds - without weighing them down.
This is a best selling brand, and the reason is that the products - which include shampoo, condtioner, curl creme and cleanser - really do what they say they will on the (very sleek and pretty looking) bottles. We love them and see will too. No matter whether she's got wavy hair, tight curls or something in between she'll go from frizzy curls to fabulous curls with this brand.
We recommend the starter bundle with towel to get her started.
If she's looking for a new product to elevate her skincare routine then this is it. Suitable for all skin types and designed to hydrate and plump skin, you can be sure this will work for her - and she will definitely thank you for it.
The star ingredient of this formula is vitamin C, which brightens skin dullness while protecting against external aggressors. A combination of orange extract and vitamin E will strengthen your skin, and skin will feel smooth and nourished thanks to a duo of conditioning sesame oils and beeswax.
The last product in our gift gide is something that's a bit special. It's the perfect tech and beauty gift all rolled into one. You're sure to get a big smile and an 'oooh' of appreciation if she unwraps this on Christmas morning.
The Bath Bot, is Lush’s first tech innovation that takes bathing to the next level. The first speaker of its kind, Bath Bot is an explosion of immersive colour and 180-degree sound that creates a super-powered sensory bathing experience.
It is identical in size and shape with Lush’s iconic bath bomb and features a distinctive domed convex speaker for 180-degree sound and full-spectrum multidirectional lights that will fill her bath and bathroom with a radiant light show. It's a real luxury.