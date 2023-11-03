I tried the Soap & Glory It's A Pinker Wonderland 24-Day Beauty Advent to see if it’s actually worth buying

It may only be November but beauty advent calendars have been in the shops since September so now really is the time to buy if you don’t want to miss out. I love a beauty advent calendar. Opening it up everyday and finding a little product to treat your skin is my idea of heaven. I recently tried out the Boots, Soap & Glory It's A Pinker Wonderland 24-Day Beauty Advent to see whether or not it’s good value for your money.

I have been a fan of the Soap & Glory range from Boots for many years. I love the pink themed retro style products that all smell incredible. First of all I have to say a 24 door advent calendar is how it should be. I think some brands that bring out the 12 day calendars are being a bit tight and should bring out a full 24 or even better 25 day calendar.

Anyways back to the Soap & Glory It's A Pinker Wonderland 24-Day Calendar. This beauty calendar has over £85 worth of beauty products including some full size and trial size. It’s currently on sale at Boots for £41.40 (RRP £46) so now’s the time to grab a bargain.

The Soap & Glory Beauty Advent calendar contains:

Clean on Me Body Wash 75ml

The Righteous Butter Body Butter 300ml

Call of Fruity Body Wash 75ml

Call of Fruity Body Butter 50ml

Scrub of Your Life Body Scrub 200ml

Magnificoco Body Butter 50ml

Speed Plump Intensely Hydrating Day Lotion 50ml

Magnificoco Body Scrub 50ml

Perfect ZZZen Body Milk 75ml

Heel Genius Foot Cream 125ml

Hand Food Hand Cream 50ml

Face Soap & Clarity Vitamin C Facial Wash 50ml

The Fab Pore Pore-Refining Sheet Mask 29g

Original Pink Fragrance Rollerball 10ml

Soap & Glory Nail File

Soap & Glory Massaging Face Mitt

Soap & Glory Scrunchie

Bright + Beautiful Biodegradable Brightening Sheet Mask 29g

Speed Plump Super-Hydrating Miracle Moisture Hydrogel Sheet Mask 25g

Pout About It Hydrogel Lip Mask 2.5g

Puffy Eye Attack Under-Eye Brightening Hydrogel Patches 3g

Soap & Glory Reusable Cleansing Pad

Perfect ZZZen Bubble Bar 40g

Perfect ZZZen Scented Candle 30g