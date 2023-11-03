REVIEW: Soap & Glory It's A Pinker Wonderland 24-Day Beauty Advent Calendar worth over £85 for just £46
I tried the Soap & Glory It's A Pinker Wonderland 24-Day Beauty Advent to see if it’s actually worth buying
It may only be November but beauty advent calendars have been in the shops since September so now really is the time to buy if you don’t want to miss out. I love a beauty advent calendar. Opening it up everyday and finding a little product to treat your skin is my idea of heaven. I recently tried out the Boots, Soap & Glory It's A Pinker Wonderland 24-Day Beauty Advent to see whether or not it’s good value for your money.
I have been a fan of the Soap & Glory range from Boots for many years. I love the pink themed retro style products that all smell incredible. First of all I have to say a 24 door advent calendar is how it should be. I think some brands that bring out the 12 day calendars are being a bit tight and should bring out a full 24 or even better 25 day calendar.
Anyways back to the Soap & Glory It's A Pinker Wonderland 24-Day Calendar. This beauty calendar has over £85 worth of beauty products including some full size and trial size. It’s currently on sale at Boots for £41.40 (RRP £46) so now’s the time to grab a bargain.
The Soap & Glory Beauty Advent calendar contains:
- Clean on Me Body Wash 75ml
- The Righteous Butter Body Butter 300ml
- Call of Fruity Body Wash 75ml
- Call of Fruity Body Butter 50ml
- Scrub of Your Life Body Scrub 200ml
- Magnificoco Body Butter 50ml
- Speed Plump Intensely Hydrating Day Lotion 50ml
- Magnificoco Body Scrub 50ml
- Perfect ZZZen Body Milk 75ml
- Heel Genius Foot Cream 125ml
- Hand Food Hand Cream 50ml
- Face Soap & Clarity Vitamin C Facial Wash 50ml
- The Fab Pore Pore-Refining Sheet Mask 29g
- Original Pink Fragrance Rollerball 10ml
- Soap & Glory Nail File
- Soap & Glory Massaging Face Mitt
- Soap & Glory Scrunchie
- Bright + Beautiful Biodegradable Brightening Sheet Mask 29g
- Speed Plump Super-Hydrating Miracle Moisture Hydrogel Sheet Mask 25g
- Pout About It Hydrogel Lip Mask 2.5g
- Puffy Eye Attack Under-Eye Brightening Hydrogel Patches 3g
- Soap & Glory Reusable Cleansing Pad
- Perfect ZZZen Bubble Bar 40g
- Perfect ZZZen Scented Candle 30g
If you love pink then this is the calendar for you, the packaging is really pretty, there is a great range of products and it really is great value for money. They do go a bit overboard with the facemasks for my liking (5 in total) however if you love a pamper night then it’s perfect plus you can have a soak in the bath with the Perfect ZZZen Body Milk and light the Perfect ZZZen Scented Candle. The perfect gift for someone special or if you just fancy treating yourself.